  • Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

‘RRR’ star Ram Charan to team up with ‘Pushpa’ director

The movie, which marks Charan’s 17th project, will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Ram Charan (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

RRR star Ram Charan and Pushpa: The Rise director Sukumar are set to collaborate on a feature film, the makers announced on Monday.

The movie, which marks Charan’s 17th project, will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Composer DSP of Pushpa fame will score the music for the upcoming film.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the news on its official X page on the occasion of Holi.

The film marks a reunion for Charan and Sukumar following 2018’s Rangasthalam.

While Charan will next be seen in S Shankar’s Game Changer, Sukumar is awaiting the release of Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise.

Charan’s 16th film with actor Janhvi Kapoor and filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana also went on floors last week.

Related Stories

NEWS
‘Every woman deserves dignity’: Kangana reacts to politician’s derogatory remarks
NEWS
In historic first, Saudi Arabia to participate in Miss Universe pageant
NEWS
‘Performing in India always an electrifying experience,’ says Marshmello
NEWS
Trailer for Archie Punjabi-starrer ‘Under the Bridge’ out
NEWS
Avantika Vandanapu: I can’t wait to be a part of Indian movies
NEWS
Makers roll out trailer for ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’
NEWS
Cillian Murphy to star in mining drama ‘Blood Runs Coal’
NEWS
Fatima Sana Shaikh: ‘I wasn’t quite sure about playing Indira Gandhi in ‘Sam…
NEWS
Dev Patel says ‘Monkey Man’ is about ‘what’s going on in India’
NEWS
Team ‘RRR’ marks 2 years of SS Rajamouli film
NEWS
Indians have so much passion, says American singer Allen Ling
TOP LISTS
10 Bollywood songs that need to be on your Holi party playlist

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW