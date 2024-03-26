‘RRR’ star Ram Charan to team up with ‘Pushpa’ director

The movie, which marks Charan’s 17th project, will be produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Ram Charan (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

RRR star Ram Charan and Pushpa: The Rise director Sukumar are set to collaborate on a feature film, the makers announced on Monday.

Composer DSP of Pushpa fame will score the music for the upcoming film.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the news on its official X page on the occasion of Holi.

Mighty forces reunite for an earth-shattering magnum opus 🔥❤‍🔥 Global Star @AlwaysRamCharan X The Maverick Director @aryasukku X Rockstar @ThisisDSP X @MythriOfficial X @SukumarWritings = #Raring2Conquer 🐎#RC17 is all set to add new colours to the Indian Cinema ❤‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/ISRZaumDng — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 25, 2024

The film marks a reunion for Charan and Sukumar following 2018’s Rangasthalam.

While Charan will next be seen in S Shankar’s Game Changer, Sukumar is awaiting the release of Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to 2021’s Pushpa: The Rise.

Charan’s 16th film with actor Janhvi Kapoor and filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana also went on floors last week.