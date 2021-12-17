Nushrratt Bharuccha wraps up her next Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt Bharuccha (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Nushrratt Bharuccha wrapped the shooting of her next, a social comedy, Janhit Mein Jaari on Friday in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa, Janhit Mein Jaari is directed by Jai Basantu Singh. The film went on floors in mid-September but had to take an unforeseen break due to Covid.

Also starring Anud Singh, Tinnu Anand, Vijay Raaz, and Paritosh Tripathi, the crew just wrapped shooting the film and song sequences of the film in the beautiful city of Chanderi on Friday. Nushrratt Bharuccha, director Jai, and the crew shared some fun wrap-up stills and videos on their social media handles to celebrate their wrap-up.

Presented by Vinod Bhanushali and Raaj Shaandilyaa, a Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez production in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP, Janhit Mein Jaari is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Vishal Gurnani, Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vimal Lahoti, Shradha Chandavarkar, Bunty Raghav and Rajesh Raghav, and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

A former head at T-Series, Vinod Bhanushali recently went independent with his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited. He announced Sab Moh Maaya Hai, a slice-of-life drama starring Sharman Joshi, as his first venture. Janhit Mein Jaari will be his second production, followed by more films with Raj Shaandilyaa.

Speaking about Janhit Mein Jaari and his association with BSL, Raaj Shaandilyaa had earlier said, “Given that most of India live in small towns and villages, as a filmmaker, I want to mainstream their stories. Janhit Mein Jaari not only addresses a couple of socially relevant issues but also makes some valid points we need to think about. I’m sure the subject will resonate with urban audiences too. Nushrratt is a wonderful actress and after Dream Girl, I couldn’t think of anyone else but her for this film. I am excited about my collaboration with Vinod Bhanushali and hope to bring many more such interesting and new stories on screen for our vast and diverse audience.”

