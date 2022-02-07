Netflix pays a whopping price to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Darlings for direct-to-digital release

Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Alia Bhatt is presently busy promoting her much-anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is scheduled for its theatrical bow on February 25.

Based on the life of an Indian sex worker and madam of a brothel in the Kamathipura area Mumbai, in the 1960s, the period drama is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Bhatt and Bhansali are working together for the first time, which is one of the major highlights of the film. Everyone is waiting for the release of the film with bated breath.

While Bhatt is busy with the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, some interesting details have emerged on her next Darlings, a film that also marks her debut as a producer. The 28-year-old has co-produced the film in association with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

According to reports, Darlings will premiere directly on streaming media giant Netflix, skipping theatrical release. The streamer is planning to release the film digitally this summer.

A source in the know informs an entertainment publication, “It’s a dark comedy and the makers felt that the film will be able to reach its target audience through the OTT medium. The conversations were on with multiple players and it is finally Netflix that has bagged the exclusive streaming rights. The film has been sold for a sum of Rs 80 crore (approximately £7,916,723), thereby making it one of the biggest deals for a female-led film.”

Darlings, which also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in important roles, is currently in the post-production stage. Shah plays Bhatt’s mother in the film. It is directed by Jasmeet K Reen.

Aside from Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, Alia Bhatt also has RRR, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Jee Le Zaraa in her bag.

