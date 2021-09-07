Website Logo
  • Wednesday, September 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 441,042
Total Cases 33,058,843
Today's Fatalities 290
Today's Cases 31,222
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 441,042
Total Cases 33,058,843
Today's Fatalities 290
Today's Cases 31,222

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt wraps up her next Darlings

Alia Bhatt (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Tuesday announced that she has finished filming her upcoming offering Darlings, which also marks her film production debut. The actress is co-producing the film along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. The dark comedy marks the directorial debut of writer Jasmeet K Reen.

In addition to Bhatt, Darlings also features Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma, and Roshan Mathew in important roles. Set in Mumbai, the film is mounted against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood and traces the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Bhatt took to Instagram and posted a reel, showcasing behind the scenes stills and videos from the shoot. “Darlings, it’s a wrap! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies,” she wrote.

Verma also shared the same reel on his social media and said that he had a great time working on the movie. “It’s a wrap on Darlings shoot. It was incredible fun working with this crew and I am going to miss being around them.  Here’s a sneak peek at what it was like on the sets,” he wrote on Twitter.

Apart from Darlings, Bhatt has a few more exciting projects in the pipeline. She is presently waiting for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi; SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR and Ayan Mukerji’s adventure fantasy drama Brahmastra.

The actress recently started shooting for Karan Johar’s next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also headline Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial Jee Le Zaraa, also starring Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the glitzy world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sunny Deol, Shruti Haasan and Revathi to star in R Balki’s next
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut appeals to Maharashtra government to allow theatres to reopen
Entertainment
Taapsee Pannu or Bhumi Pednekar to headline freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s biopic
Entertainment
Upcoming James Bond entry No Time To Die to be first Hollywood film to release…
NEWS
Salman Rushdie to return to India for his next novel
Entertainment
Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11: I have always been fascinated by medical dramas (Exclusive)
Entertainment
Anil Kapoor on 20 years of Nayak: I knew I had to do…
Entertainment
Sunny Leone starrer Oh My Ghost goes on the floors
Entertainment
Bhoot Police will arrive early; to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 10th September
Entertainment
Antim: First look poster of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer unveiled
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn set to shoot the final schedule of his much-awaited sports film…
Entertainment
Fatima Sana Shaikh approached to join Vicky Kaushal on the cast of Sam…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikkhil Advani on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, casting of Konkona Sensharma…
Mohit Raina on Mumbai Diaries 26/11, his experience of working…
Actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Alia Bhatt wraps up her next Darlings
Sunny Deol, Shruti Haasan and Revathi to star in R…
‘Satellite business sector needs consolidation’
Residential programme for BAME leaders starts at Magdalen College
Johnson breaks tax pledge to fund new care for elderly
Teenage car thief detained for killing restaurant owner