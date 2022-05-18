Website Logo
  • Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui to topline American indie film Laxman Lopez

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to star in Laxman Lopez, an American independent production. The Christmas-themed film will be directed by Mexican filmmaker Roberto Girault, known for local hits La Leyenda Del Diamante (2017), Los Arboles Mueren de Pie (2015), and El Estudiante (2009).  

Siddiqui, who is attending the 75th Cannes Film Festival as part of the Indian government delegation to the festival and the rights market where India has been named as the country of honor, said the script of “Laxman Lopez” made him curious when it was first narrated to him.

“The narration had me excited for multiple reasons. For starters, the opportunity to work in a Christmas movie is something very different and immediately had my attention. The director, Roberto Girault, has shown his power and command over the camera, and the way he can unveil new sides to an actor. It is a welcome challenge that I often yearn for. And most importantly, the name, ‘Laxman Lopez,’ had me instantly curious,” the actor said in a statement.

Girault said when he first read the script his mind “navigated” to Siddiqui, adding he is looking forward to collaborating with the Indian actor, best known for “Gangs of Wasseypur” films and “Sacred Games”, a Netflix series.  “When first read the script, I started my search to find the perfect Laxman Lopez and my mind immediately navigated to Nawazuddin. I have seen a few of his works and know that this role will bring out a lesser-known vulnerable side to him. It is a project that is sure to leave people with a smile on their face, and a lot of hunger in their tummy,” the filmmaker said.

“I am very excited about this collaboration. This script is close to my heart and the transition of the story and the challenges that the lead character faces are sure to have everyone intrigued,” he added.

The project is led by New York-based shingle Imagine Infinite Prods and is produced by Lalit Bhatnagar, writer, and co-producer of the horror project Little Darling.

Filming of Laxman Lopez will begin at the end of this year in the US.

