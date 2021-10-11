Website Logo
  • Monday, October 11, 2021
Entertainment

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on why awards are important for him

Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, known for his great acting prowess and unparalleled versatility, has recently been nominated in the Best Actor category at the International Emmy Awards for his 2020 film Serious Men. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the satirical comedy-drama is based on the book of the same name by author Manu Joseph.

Talking to a publication, Siddiqui said that an award coming from a credible place like the International Emmy Awards is of utmost importance for him. “The place the award is coming from matters the most. That gives a sense of motivation to do good work… If the award function has credibility only. Like this is coming from Emmy, they have worked for their credibility. They have promoted good cinema,” he said.

When asked if the International Emmy Awards nomination gives a sense of validation to him, the actor said, “More than validation it gives confidence in credibility. It makes it stronger that you are not in a rat race and that the formula work that has been going on is not that. It makes you feel strong as the work you are doing or choosing – you are on the right track.”

The Sacred Games (2018) signed off by saying nomination at the International Emmy Awards, which is a separate event from the main awards known as the Primetime Emmy Awards, came as a surprise for him. The International Emmy Awards honour excellence in television programming produced outside the US.

On the work front, Siddiqui has his plate full with several interesting projects, including Bole Chudiyan, Sangeen, Tiku Weds Sheru, Jogira Sara Ra Ra, and Adbhut.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

