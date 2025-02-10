Indian police probe influencer Ranveer Allahbadia for sexual joke about reality show contestant's parents

Popular podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, has landed in hot water over a controversial remark he made on India’s Got Latent, a show hosted by comedian Samay Raina. Following backlash online, the Mumbai Police have initiated an enquiry into the matter.



What happened?



During a recent episode of India’s Got Latent, where Ranveer appeared as a guest alongside content creators Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Mukhija, he asked a contestant an inappropriate question that quickly sparked outrage. While the panel and audience laughed at the moment, the reaction online was anything but forgiving.

On Monday morning, lawyers Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra filed a formal complaint with the Mumbai Police, alleging that the remarks were obscene and offensive. Authorities soon visited the Khar-based Habitat building, where the show was recorded, to investigate the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dikshit Gedam confirmed that an enquiry is underway, though no FIR has been registered yet.

The growing backlash



As clips from the episode spread across social media, criticism poured in. Disappointed fans flooded Ranveer’s Instagram comment section, calling his remarks unacceptable. "Shame on you, Ranveer bhai... you lost my respect," one user wrote, garnering hundreds of likes.





- YouTube youtu.be

The controversy also caught the attention of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who weighed in on the issue. While acknowledging the right to free speech, he emphasised that it should not come at the cost of societal values. "Everyone has freedom of speech, but that freedom ends when it encroaches upon the rights of others," he stated.





Apology and fallout



Amid mounting pressure, Ranveer took to social media to issue an apology, admitting his comment was inappropriate. "It wasn’t even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I had a lapse in judgement, and I sincerely regret it," he said in a video posted on X.



Despite his apology, the outrage hasn’t subsided. Critics argue that his brand as a motivational speaker and entrepreneur contradicts the kind of humour he engaged in. Meanwhile, discussions on whether such content crosses ethical boundaries continue, with some defending the show as "dark humour" and others calling for stricter content regulation.



Not the first time



This isn’t the first controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent. Earlier this month, contestant Jessy Nabam faced legal action for remarks about eating dog meat. The show has also been criticised for jokes about disabilities, prompting backlash from disability rights activists.



As the investigation unfolds, questions remain: Where should the line be drawn between humour and offence? And will India’s Got Latent face consequences similar to those that once shut down AIB? Only time will tell.