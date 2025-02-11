Ranveer Allahbadia’s controversy sparks Parliament row after YouTube takedown

Popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, known as ‘BeerBiceps,’ is under fire for his controversial comments on comedian Samay Raina’s YouTube show, India’s Got Latent. The episode, which has since been removed from YouTube, featured Ranveer asking a contestant inappropriate and vulgar questions, sparking widespread outrage.
The controversy has escalated to the highest levels, with Members of Parliament raising concerns and demanding action. A parliamentary panel on Information Technology is reportedly considering summoning Ranveer to address the issue. MPs like Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi and Biju Janata Dal’s Sasmit Patra have criticised the use of offensive language under the guise of comedy, emphasising the need for stricter content guidelines on social media platforms.
Ranveer Allahbadia faces backlash and legal probe over controversial remarks on ‘India’s Got Latent’ Instagram/beerbiceps
Police complaints have been filed in Mumbai and Guwahati against Ranveer, Samay Raina, and others involved in the episode. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed that an FIR has been registered for promoting obscenity. Mumbai Police have also initiated an investigation, with Ranveer and Samay Raina asked to join the probe.
In response to the backlash, Ranveer issued a public apology, admitting that his comments were “inappropriate and not even funny.” He acknowledged his lapse in judgement and emphasised that he does not take his platform’s responsibility lightly. Despite his apology, the controversy continues to grow, with organisations like the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) calling for stricter action and content removal.
The incident has reignited debates about the limits of free speech and the need for stringent regulation in online content. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis weighed in, stating that while freedom of speech is essential, it should not encroach upon others’ dignity or societal norms.
As the controversy unfolds, the focus remains on the broader implications for content creators and the platforms that host them. With millions of followers, Ranveer’s misstep serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with influence and the fine line between humour and offence.