Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt faces blasphemy charges over controversial perfume launch

A prominent Pakistani YouTuber, Rajab, Butt, is facing serious legal action after being accused of blasphemy following the launch of a perfume, an issue that has sparked widespread public outrage. In Pakistan, even unverified allegations of blasphemy can quickly escalate, sometimes leading to violent responses.
The YouTuber, Butt, has been charged under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and faces two separate cases, with penalties that could result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Blasphemy is a highly sensitive topic in the country, and accusations related to it often result in harsh consequences, even without solid evidence.
Youtube/ You TV
In response to the growing backlash, Butt released an apology video on Sunday, expressing regret for any offence caused during the perfume launch. In the video, he made it clear that his comments were not intended to challenge or oppose Pakistan’s blasphemy laws.
“I sincerely apologise for the remarks I made at the perfume launch,” he said in the video. He further announced that the perfume in question would be discontinued immediately, seeking to reduce the tension surrounding the incident.
Butt has previously likened himself to a singer he referred to as his “mentor,” who had released a song titled “295.” The number is closely associated with Pakistan’s laws against religious incitement, adding fuel to the controversy and potentially worsening the accusations against him.
Lahore’s Deputy Inspector General of Police, Faisal Kamran, stated that the case against Butt also includes charges under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca), as the remarks were made on social media. Butt is currently abroad performing Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca, but authorities have stated that he will be arrested upon his return.
Kamran further noted that the police plan to consult the Pakistan Ulema Council, an influential body of Islamic scholars, to seek their opinion on the case. This step is often taken in cases involving religious sensitivities, and their input could play a significant role in the legal process.
“Religion is an incredibly delicate matter, and it’s important to be cautious when discussing it publicly,” Kamran said, highlighting how emotions often play a stronger role than logic in religious discourse. He advised the public to be mindful of their words, especially when using social media, where comments can quickly provoke a strong public reaction.
In addition to the blasphemy charges, Butt has faced other legal challenges. Earlier this year, he pleaded guilty to illegally possessing a wild animal after receiving a lion cub as a wedding gift. He avoided a prison sentence by agreeing to promote animal rights through his social media channels for one year, in line with a court order.
As Butt navigates these serious allegations, the public and legal systems will continue to monitor the situation closely. His public apology and decision to halt the perfume’s production may be a first step in addressing the fallout, but the broader implications of the blasphemy charges remain significant.