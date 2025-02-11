Modi calls for global AI framework, India to host next AI summit

INDIA will host the next international summit on artificial intelligence, following its co-hosting of the AI Action Summit in Paris with France.
The announcement was made by French president Emmanuel Macron’s office after prime minister Narendra Modi expressed India’s willingness to host the event.
Speaking at the summit in Paris’s Grand Palais, Modi said India would "be happy to host the next AI summit." He called for a global framework for artificial intelligence (AI) that is open-source, enhances trust, and remains free from biases.
Co-chairing the summit with Macron, Modi said AI is shaping various aspects of life, including governance, security, and the economy. He emphasised the need for global efforts to establish AI governance that aligns with shared values, addresses risks, and builds trust.
Nations are coming together to shape the future of AI—collaborating to ensure innovation is inclusive and transformative. We will keep working to make AI a force for progress and prosperity.
Here are some more glimpses from the AI Action Summit in Paris. pic.twitter.com/CzZPS47Mou
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2025
"Governance is not just about managing risks and rivalries but also about promoting innovations and deploying them for global good," Modi said.
He stressed the importance of open-source AI ecosystems and quality data sets free from biases. "We must democratise technology and create people-centric applications. We must address concerns related to cyber security, disinformation, and deep fakes," he said.
Modi noted AI’s potential to simplify complex information, citing an example of how AI can summarise medical prescriptions in an easy-to-understand manner. However, he also highlighted the biases in AI training data, explaining how an AI tool might incorrectly depict someone writing with their left hand due to data dominance.
"The positive potential of AI is amazing, but there are many biases we need to consider," he said. Modi also called for an inclusive AI approach, particularly for the Global South, where resources like computing power, talent, and financial support are limited.
He said AI could help transform lives in areas such as health, education, and agriculture, making progress towards sustainable development goals faster. "We must pool together resources and talent," he added.
Addressing concerns about job losses due to AI, Modi said history has shown that technology changes the nature of work rather than eliminating jobs entirely. He underlined the need for investment in skills development to prepare for an AI-driven future.
"AI is developing at an unprecedented scale and speed. There is a deep interdependence across borders. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people," he said.
Addressing the AI Action Summit in Paris. https://t.co/l9VUC88Cc8
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2025
Modi noted that India is a leader in AI adoption and has developed technological and legal solutions for data privacy.
"We are developing AI applications for public good. India is ready to share its experience and expertise to ensure AI benefits all," he said.
In his concluding remarks, Modi said the summit discussions showed a shared vision across stakeholders.
"To build on the momentum of this Action Summit, India would be happy to host the next summit," he said, adding that the Global Partnership for AI should be more inclusive of the Global South’s priorities.
Earlier, Macron welcomed Modi to a dinner at the Élysée Palace, where the two leaders met along with US vice president JD Vance, who attended the AI Summit.
This meeting marked Modi’s first interaction with a senior official from the Trump administration ahead of his US visit. Modi congratulated Vance on his electoral victory, saying, "Congratulations. Great, great victory."
(With inputs from agencies)