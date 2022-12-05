Website Logo
  Monday, December 05, 2022
PM Modi to inaugurate Pramukh Swami Maharaj centenary fest in Ahmedabad on December 14

Many dignitaries will join the Indian prime minister at the grand inauguration of the celebrations that will go on for a month, from December 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi with HH Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj.

By: Shubham Ghosh

The five year-long centennial celebrations around the globe will culminate in the final, month-long, grand celebrations in Ahmedabad in the western Indian state of Gujarat between December 15, 2022, and January 15, 2023.

The festivity, which is expected to attract several thousands of followers of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) from different countries, will be inaugurated by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on December 14 at a grand inaugural ceremony from 5 pm onwards India time, in the divine presence of Param Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj and over a hundred thousand devotees.

(L-R) Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami, Pujya Brahmvihari Swami, and HH Pujya Mahant Swami with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.
(L-R) Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami, Pujya Brahmvihari Swami, and HH Pujya Mahant Swami Maharaj with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Modi has in the past witnessed the social works undertaken by BAPS under the leadership of His Divine Holiness (HDH) Pramukh Swami Maharaj and has conveyed heartfelt wishes either through letters or phone calls.

Modi has seen the massive relief works and hundreds of cultural, social, and spiritual activities undertaken by BAPS under HDH Pramukh Swami Maharaj, and has been deeply touched by his spiritual personality, selfless saintliness and utmost affection, for over four decades.

The preparations for the grand celebrations at the 600-acre festival site — Pramukh Swami Nagar are currently in full swing.

More than 80,000 volunteers are working day and night to give the preparations a final touch.

The event will feature seven large decorative gateways; the replica of Delhi Akshardham; five immersive exhibitions; a mesmerising light-and-sound show; talent stage; children’s adventure land; etc. to educate, entertain and enlighten the devotees and visitors.

Many dignitaries are also set to join PM Modi at the inauguration ceremony.

