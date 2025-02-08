Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Modi's BJP wins Delhi assembly election after 27 years

Arvind Kejriwal lost his seat to a BJP candidate, according to election commission results, as his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered widespread losses.

modi-bjp-reuters

BJP supporters celebrate in New Delhi. (Photo: Reuters)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraFeb 08, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that "development had won" as his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in Delhi’s local elections, ending a 27-year gap since it last controlled the capital’s legislature.

"Development has won, good governance has won," Modi said after Delhi’s former chief minister, a key opposition leader, conceded defeat.

The BJP, which leads the national government, had not governed Delhi’s local assembly since 1998, making this a significant political comeback.

"We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the overall development of Delhi and making the lives of residents better," Modi said in a social media post.

Arvind Kejriwal lost his seat to a BJP candidate, according to election commission results, as his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) suffered widespread losses. Kejriwal’s party had been in power in Delhi for most of the past decade.

"We accept the verdict and congratulate the BJP," Kejriwal said in a video statement.

BJP supporters gathered outside the party’s headquarters in New Delhi, waving flags and posters of Modi while celebrating the victory.

With counting still underway, the BJP had already secured enough seats to surpass the majority mark, according to election commission figures, and was on track to win around two-thirds of the 70-seat assembly.

"Our victory is a sign of the people's faith in prime minister Modi's vision of progress," home minister Amit Shah said in a statement.

"The Delhi mandate shows that people can't be misled with lies every time."'Very strong position'

Kejriwal, who came to power a decade ago as an anti-corruption campaigner, spent several months in jail last year over allegations that his party took kickbacks for liquor licences. Several other AAP leaders were also accused in the case.

He has denied wrongdoing and called the charges a political attack by Modi’s government.

Kejriwal was a key figure in an opposition bloc formed ahead of India’s general elections last year, where the BJP retained power despite losses.

His defeat in Delhi is a major setback for AAP and strengthens the BJP’s position, said Rahul Verma of the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi.

"Now it seems what happened in the general elections was a temporary lapse," Verma said. "And it has put AAP in a difficult position going ahead."

Despite weeks of campaigning, Delhi’s severe air pollution crisis received little attention during the election. The city is among the world’s most polluted capitals, with smog levels often exceeding safe limits by up to 60 times.

Years of government efforts have failed to significantly improve air quality, with pollution linked to thousands of premature deaths each year, particularly affecting children and the elderly.

(With inputs from AFP)

aam aadmi partyaapbjpdelhi election result constituency wisedelhi election result list 2025delhi election result seatsdelhi election results news todaydelhi election seat wise resultdelhi election winnerdelhi new cm 2025delhi election news resultsfinal result of delhi election 2025modinarendra modiraghav chadha election result 2025who won delhi electionswho won in delhi electionbharatiya janata partykejriwaldelhi election

Related News

Shein-Reuters
Business

Shein cuts valuation to £40 billion for London listing

Dr Punam Krishan: ‘My book inspires children to appreciate their bodies’
Literature

Dr Punam Krishan: ‘My book inspires children to appreciate their bodies’

Maha-kumbh-pilgrims-reuters
Featured

India says 420 million pilgrims have visited Maha Kumbh

More For You

Bird-flu-Getty

There have been 27 confirmed cases of bird flu in England and one in Scotland during the current outbreak. (Representational image: Getty Images)

England bans 'bird gatherings' to contain avian flu spread

THE GOVERNMENT has announced a ban on "bird gatherings" in England as part of efforts to contain the spread of avian influenza.

The ban, which comes into effect from midday on Monday, will apply to fairs, markets, and shows involving various bird species.

Keep ReadingShow less
Column: How much longer will Rachel Reeves stay on as chancellor?

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves

Column: How much longer will Rachel Reeves stay on as chancellor?

THERE are a few Labour MPs who think “Rachel from accounts will be gone sooner than you think”.

She has certainly outdone Liz Truss in trashing the economy, but the prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, will be loath to sack Rachel Reeves as chancellor because his own future is tied up with hers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Bank-of-England-Getty

The BoE also revised its economic growth forecast for 2025, reducing it by half. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Bank of England cuts rates, lowers growth outlook

THE BANK OF ENGLAND (BoE) has cut interest rates by 0.25 percentage points to 4.5 per cent, with some policymakers supporting a bigger reduction to counter economic slowdown. However, the central bank signalled a cautious approach to future cuts, citing inflation concerns and global uncertainty.

The BoE also revised its economic growth forecast for 2025, reducing it by half. Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has been advocating for faster economic growth, faces a challenge as inflation is now projected to be nearly double the 2 per cent target this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Badenoch proposes stricter citizenship rules for all migrants

Kemi Badenoch delivers speech on January 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Badenoch proposes stricter citizenship rules for all migrants

CONSERVATIVE PARTY on Thursday (6) proposed a clampdown on all migrants by tightening citizenship rules and barring social benefit claimants from residency rights.

Kemi Badenoch, who took over from Rishi Sunak in November last year, outlined her first major policy agenda as Tory leader in a move seen as an attempt to win back the support of Conservative voters drawn to the far-right anti-immigrant Reform party.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rahim Al-Hussaini

Prince Rahim is the eldest son of Aga Khan IV and his first wife, Princess Salimah.

Rahim Al-Hussaini succeeds Aga Khan IV as leader of Ismaili Muslims

PRINCE Rahim Al-Hussaini has been appointed as the 50th hereditary Imam, or spiritual leader, of Ismaili Muslims following the unsealing of the will of his late father, His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV.

The announcement was made by the Aga Khan Development Network on Wednesday.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc