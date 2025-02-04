Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Modi invited to White House meeting with Trump next week: Report

India, a key US partner in countering China, is looking to strengthen trade ties and make it easier for its citizens to obtain skilled worker visas.

modi-trump-getty

Trump shakes hands with Modi during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 04, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has invited Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House next week, a White House official said.

The announcement came hours after a US military plane left for India carrying deported migrants.

Trump spoke with Modi on 27 January, discussing immigration, trade, and security ties.

He emphasised the importance of India purchasing more US-made security equipment and ensuring fair bilateral trade relations.

India, a key US partner in countering China, is looking to strengthen trade ties and make it easier for its citizens to obtain skilled worker visas.

It is also aiming to avoid tariffs that Trump has previously warned about, citing India's high tariffs on US products.

The United States is India's largest trading partner. In 2023/24, trade between the two countries exceeded £95 billion, with India posting a trade surplus of £25.8 bn.

(With inputs from Reuters)

donald trumpimmigrationindian prime ministermodimodi-trump meetingnarendra modiskilled worker visastradetrade surplustrumpus presidentwhite house

Related News

Udit Narayan’s forced kiss sparks outrage as social media unearths past controversies
Entertainment

Udit Narayan’s forced kiss sparks outrage as social media unearths past controversies

Asda-Getty
Featured

Asda staff move closer to £1.2 billion equal pay payout

Indra Nooyi’s sister Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy 2025 for Indian classical fusion
Entertainment

Indra Nooyi’s sister Chandrika Tandon wins Grammy 2025 for Indian classical fusion

Obesity drug
Health

GPhC tightens rules for online obesity drug prescriptions

More For You

u19-t20-wc-champs

India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, winning all their group matches against West Indies, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

India win second consecutive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title

INDIA secured their second successive U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup title with a nine-wicket win over South Africa in the final on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win the tournament without losing a single match.

India chased down the 83-run target with 52 balls to spare. Gongadi Trisha was the standout performer, taking 3/15 with the ball before scoring an unbeaten 44 off 33 balls.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Getty

Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer becomes first UK prime minister to attend EU meeting since Brexit

KEIR STARMER is visiting Brussels to join a meeting of European Union leaders, making him the first British prime minister to do so since Brexit.

The talks will focus on defence, security cooperation, and trade. Starmer will also meet Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nirmala-Sitharaman-Reuters

India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the annual budget on Saturday, February 1. (Photo: Reuters)

Key points from India's 2025 budget

INDIA will focus on increasing the spending power of its middle class, encouraging private investment, and promoting inclusive development, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday while presenting the annual budget.

Sitharaman said the budget for 2025-26 includes measures for the poor, youth, farmers, and women. She also highlighted "transformative reforms in taxation."

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer seeks strong protections for military base in Chagos deal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a meeting with business leaders on January 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Benjamin Cremel - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Starmer seeks strong protections for military base in Chagos deal

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer and his Mauritian counterpart Navin Ramgoolam on Friday (31) spoke directly for the first time about the Chagos Islands deal, Starmer's office said.

Britain and its former colony reached a deal last October to hand back Chagos -- which it kept control of after Mauritius gained independence in the 1960s -- provided a UK-US military base remains on the largest island, Diego Garcia.

Keep ReadingShow less
What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

Rishi Sunak with Akshata Murty

What’s next for Rishi Sunak? From Downing Street to a new mission

NOW that he has been prime minister, what next for Rishi Sunak?

His wife, Akshata Murty, dropped a hint when she was interviewed along with her mother, Sudha Murty, for the long-running Relative Values slot in the Sunday Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc