Modi invited to White House meeting with Trump next week: Report

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has invited Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House next week, a White House official said.
The announcement came hours after a US military plane left for India carrying deported migrants.
Trump spoke with Modi on 27 January, discussing immigration, trade, and security ties.
He emphasised the importance of India purchasing more US-made security equipment and ensuring fair bilateral trade relations.
India, a key US partner in countering China, is looking to strengthen trade ties and make it easier for its citizens to obtain skilled worker visas.
It is also aiming to avoid tariffs that Trump has previously warned about, citing India's high tariffs on US products.
The United States is India's largest trading partner. In 2023/24, trade between the two countries exceeded £95 billion, with India posting a trade surplus of £25.8 bn.
