Modi takes holy dip at Maha Kumbh, days after deadly stampede

Modi-Kumbh

Modi, dressed in a saffron sweatshirt and black sweatpants with saffron stripes, took dips in the knee-deep water. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 05, 2025
INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi took a holy dip in the sacred river waters in Prayagraj on Wednesday as he joined millions at the Maha Kumbh Mela, a week after a stampede at the event left dozens dead.

Authorities confirmed 30 deaths in the stampede on January 29, which was the festival's most auspicious day. More than 76 million people gathered at the river for a 'royal dip'. Reuters sources put the death toll at over 50.

Hindus believe that bathing at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers during the Maha Kumbh absolves sins and leads to salvation.

Live visuals on state and private news channels showed Modi, dressed in a saffron sweatshirt and black sweatpants with saffron stripes, holding onto a yellow rope for support as he took three dips in the knee-deep water.

"I had the supreme fortune of worshipping at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj today," Modi posted on X. "Receiving the blessings of Mother Ganga has brought immense peace and contentment to my heart. I prayed for the happiness, prosperity, health, and well-being of all countrymen."

Security personnel stood nearby in the water while thousands gathered on the riverbanks to watch Modi perform the rituals. He arrived by boat with Uttar Pradesh state chief minister Yogi Adityanath and changed clothes on a floating enclosure before entering the river. Holy men chanted verses as he took the dips.

Modi previously attended the smaller Kumbh Mela in 2019.

Officials expect more than 400 million people to visit this year's Maha Kumbh Mela, calling it the world's largest gathering. Over 380 million have attended in the first three weeks, they said.

An investigation is underway into last week's stampede, which occurred as devotees crowded the river confluence, where a dip is considered especially sacred.

Opposition parties have blamed mismanagement for the deaths and accused the state government, led by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), of downplaying the toll.

Authorities have denied the claims and said additional safety measures, including more security personnel, have been put in place.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is being held at a 4,000-hectare (9,900-acre) temporary township on the riverbanks in Prayagraj.

Among those attending this year’s festival are Home Minister Amit Shah, industrialist Gautam Adani, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

(With inputs from Reuters)

