Trump to meet Modi next week, criticises trade relationship

Trump referred to India as a “very big abuser” of the US-India trade relationship during his speech in Flint, Michigan.

Modi greets Trump during a ceremonial reception at The Presidential Palace in New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

FORMER US president Donald Trump announced at a campaign event on Tuesday that he plans to meet with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi next week.

Trump referred to India as a “very big abuser” of the US-India trade relationship during his speech in Flint, Michigan. However, he did not provide any specifics about the location of their meeting.

US president Joe Biden is set to host a summit with leaders from Australia, India, and Japan on September 21 in Delaware.

Analysts note that Washington views New Delhi as increasingly important in countering China’s influence in Asia.

Other world leaders visiting the US for meetings with Biden have met with Trump during their trips.

Trump, the Republican candidate for the November 5 election, is set to face Democratic vice president Kamala Harris.

Polls suggest a tight race between the two candidates. Harris, whose mother was Indian, is the first Indian American candidate for US vice president.

Despite his criticism of India’s trade practices, Trump called Modi “fantastic.”

The two leaders shared a close relationship when Trump was president. During Trump’s visit to India in 2020, Modi organised a large rally in his honour, which also marked the opening of the world’s largest cricket stadium. Attendees of the rally wore “Namaste Trump” hats.

When Modi visited the US in 2019, he and Trump appeared together at the “Howdy, Modi!” rally in Texas, where they exchanged compliments in front of over 50,000 attendees.

Modi has also maintained good relations with Democratic presidents, including Barack Obama and Joe Biden. During Modi’s visit to the US last year, the White House emphasised deals on defence and trade during his official reception.

(With inputs from Reuters)

