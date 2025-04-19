Musk says he will visit India following talk with Modi

TESLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that he is looking forward to visiting India later this year.
His statement came a day after a conversation with prime minister Narendra Modi. The two discussed the potential for collaboration in the fields of technology and innovation.
"It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!" Musk said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)
Musk is currently leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is focused on reducing government spending and the size of the federal workforce. He is also seen as one of the most influential figures in the Donald Trump administration.
Following the conversation on Friday, Modi also posted about the call on X. "Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation."
"India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains," he added.