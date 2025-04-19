Skip to content
Musk says he will visit India following talk with Modi

"It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!" Musk said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

Musk-Modi

Elon Musk's statement came a day after a conversation with prime minister Narendra Modi.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 19, 2025
Vivek Mishra

TESLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that he is looking forward to visiting India later this year.

His statement came a day after a conversation with prime minister Narendra Modi. The two discussed the potential for collaboration in the fields of technology and innovation.

"It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!" Musk said in a post on X (formerly Twitter)

Musk is currently leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is focused on reducing government spending and the size of the federal workforce. He is also seen as one of the most influential figures in the Donald Trump administration.

Following the conversation on Friday, Modi also posted about the call on X. "Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation."

"India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains," he added.

Ford vehicles

These vehicles are being recalled due to a potential brake fluid leak

Getty

Ford recalls over 148,000 vehicles in the US for brake and software issues

Ford Motor Company is recalling over 148,000 vehicles in the United States across two separate recalls, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on 17 April.

The first recall involves 123,611 vehicles, including specific 2017–2018 models of the Ford F-150, Ford Expedition, and Lincoln Navigator. These vehicles are being recalled due to a potential brake fluid leak from the brake master cylinder. According to the NHTSA, the leak could lead to a reduction in braking performance and an increase in stopping distance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sainsburys-Getty

The company expects to generate £1bn in profit, with an underlying dip of around £36m, as competition intensifies across the supermarket sector. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sainsbury's warns of profit dip amid supermarket price war

SAINSBURY’s has forecast that profits from its retail operations may remain flat or decline over the coming year as it continues to reduce grocery prices.

The company expects to generate £1bn in profit, with an underlying dip of around £36m, as competition intensifies across the supermarket sector.

Keep ReadingShow less
Streeting pledges ‘future stability’ for pharmacy with £3.1bn funding
Wes Streeting delivered a video message
Wes Streeting delivered a video message

Streeting pledges ‘future stability’ for pharmacy with £3.1bn funding

HEALTH SECRETARY Wes Streeting said the new £3.1 billion funding package for community pharmacy was a “vital step forward” for the profession as it emerges from a decade of underinvestment and financial strain.

His remarks came at the annual Pharmacy Business Conference last week, attended by more than 240 delegates, including industry leaders who shared valuable insights on funding, independent prescribing, and the role of AI in community pharmacy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gold

Gold had surged 3.6 per cent on Wednesday after US president Donald Trump ordered an investigation into possible tariffs on all critical mineral imports.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gold eases after record high as investors book profits

GOLD prices dropped over 1 per cent on Thursday as investors locked in gains following a sharp rise in the previous session.

The fall came ahead of a long weekend, although gold stayed above $3,300 (£2,481) an ounce, supported by a weaker dollar and ongoing US-China trade tensions.

Keep ReadingShow less
India’s diamond exports hit 20-year low amid weak US and China demand

India handles nine out of every 10 diamonds processed globally

India’s diamond exports hit 20-year low amid weak US and China demand

INDIA’S exports of cut and polished diamonds plummeted to their lowest level in nearly two decades in the 2024-2025 fiscal year, which ended in March, on sluggish demand from the United States and China, a leading trade body said on Monday (14).

India is the largest cutting and polishing hub, handling nine out of every 10 diamonds processed globally. But it is sensitive to economic uncertainty – particularly in the US, its biggest market.

Keep ReadingShow less
