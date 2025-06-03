Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India finalises EV policy; Tesla not keen on local production, says minister

Tesla-Getty

Tesla’s current focus remains on importing vehicles into the country, despite Musk previously stating that India’s import duties were too high. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

TESLA is not looking to manufacture cars in India, a minister said on Monday, as the government finalised its long-awaited electric vehicle (EV) policy aimed at encouraging foreign automakers to invest in local production.

The new policy offers reduced import taxes for foreign EV makers that commit to setting up domestic manufacturing facilities. While it was initially designed to attract Tesla, CEO Elon Musk put plans to invest in India on hold last year. Tesla’s current focus remains on importing vehicles into the country, despite Musk previously stating that India’s import duties were too high.

Other automakers, including Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Hyundai and Kia, have expressed interest in the policy, according to Minister for Heavy Industries HD Kumaraswamy.

"Tesla, we are not actually expecting (interest) from them ... They are not interested in manufacturing in India," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India said it was closely watching the development of EV-related policies and evaluating the impact.

"Based on this, we define the appropriate next steps in line with our long-term strategy," the company said.

Under the new scheme, companies will be permitted to import a limited number of EVs at a reduced duty of 15 per cent, compared to the current 70 per cent, if they commit to investing around $500 million in building EVs in India, the Ministry of Heavy Industries said in a statement.

Companies taking part in the scheme must establish production facilities in India within three years of approval and meet local content requirements. India is currently the world’s third-largest car market.

Domestic companies such as Mahindra & Mahindra have invested significantly in local EV manufacturing and have opposed the reduction in import duties.

The policy allows for limited investments in equipment, research and charging infrastructure. A lack of fast chargers has been one of the challenges in expanding India’s EV market.

In 2024, EV sales accounted for 2.5 per cent of India’s total car sales of 4.3 million, with Tata Motors leading the segment. The government aims to raise this figure to 30 per cent by 2030.

electric vehicleselon muskev import dutyev infrastructureforeign automakers indiahd kumaraswamyindia car marketindia ev policykiamahindra & mahindraskoda auto volkswagentata motorstesla india

Related News

RCB-IPL-Getty
Editorial

Bengaluru beat Punjab to win first IPL title after 17 seasons

Ed Sheeran’s Epic India Trip: Punjabi Ink and Bollywood Beats
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran’s India photo dump reveals his Punjabi tattoo and moments with Shah Rukh Khan and Arijit Singh

Nick Frost says he will never copy Robbie Coltrane
TV

Nick Frost says he will never copy Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid in HBO’s 'Harry Potter' reboot

The Digital Revolution: How Online Entertainment is Reshaping UK Leisure Activities
Sponsored Feature

The Digital Revolution: How Online Entertainment is Reshaping UK Leisure Activities

More For You

China Bangladesh

Bangladesh's Ministry of Commerce advisor Sheikh Bashir Uddin (3L) and China's ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen (2R) inspect mango caskets during a ceremony at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on May 28, 2025.

Getty Images

Bangladesh begins mango exports to China amid shifting diplomatic ties

BANGLADESH sent off its first shipment of mangoes to China on Wednesday, marking a symbolic export as Beijing seeks closer ties with Dhaka following strained relations between Bangladesh and India.

The move comes after political upheaval earlier in 2024, which ended the rule of Sheikh Hasina, who fled to New Delhi. Since then, Bangladesh has been drawing closer to China, India's regional rival.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK steel

Workers in the rail and sections hot end rolling mill at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, eastern England on April 17, 2025.

Getty Images

UK steelmakers warn of impact from Trump’s 50 per cent tariff

UK STEELMAKERS have said that US president Donald Trump’s decision to double import taxes on steel and aluminium to 50 per cent is “yet another body blow” to the industry.

Trade group UK Steel warned that the new tariff, which comes into effect on Wednesday, could lead to some orders being delayed or cancelled, BBC reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
IndiGo

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Airbus EVP Sales Commercial Aircraft Benoit de Saint-Exupery shake hands after signing a MoU at the annual International Air Transport Association (IATA) meeting in New Delhi on June 1, 2025

Reuters

IndiGo signs deal for 30 more Airbus A350 planes

INDIAN AIRLINE IndiGo said on Sunday it had signed an order for 30 more Airbus A350-900s, increasing its total order for the widebody aircraft from the European aircraft manufacturer to 60.

"We are placing a firm order for 30 Airbus A350-900s," said Pieter Elbers, the CEO of IndiGo, which was founded in 2006 and is behind the largest contract by volume in the history of civil aviation — 500 Airbus single-aisle aircraft by 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
Unexpected Tech Titans Fuel the World’s Favorite Gaming Gear

Their innovations continue to shape the future of gaming across various platforms and devices

iStock

Surprising tech giants behind today’s most popular gaming hardware

Gaming has evolved into one of the most lucrative sectors in entertainment. While some companies are synonymous with gaming, others have made significant yet unexpected contributions to the industry. From smartphone manufacturers to PC hardware veterans, here are some tech giants whose roles in gaming might surprise you.

1. Apple – Arcade ambitions beyond the iPhone

Though primarily known for its consumer electronics, Apple has a notable presence in gaming through its Apple Arcade subscription service. Offering over 200 ad-free games across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, Apple Arcade provides a curated gaming experience without in-app purchases. While Apple doesn't produce traditional gaming consoles, its devices serve as platforms for a vast array of mobile games.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc