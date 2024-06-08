Looking forward to doing ‘exciting work’ in India: Elon Musk

The message comes after Musk postponed his proposed visit to India in April due to ‘very heavy Tesla obligations.’ (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Tesla boss Elon Musk has said he is looking forward to his companies doing “exciting work” in India, as he congratulated Narendra Modi on his victory in the Indian elections.

Modi is set to take oath for his third consecutive term as India’s prime minister on June 9.

“Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India,” Musk, 52, shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 7, 2024

The message comes after the tech billionaire postponed his proposed visit to India in April due to “very heavy Tesla obligations.”

He had planned to meet Modi during the visit and later expressed his intention to visit India later in the year.

Last June, Musk met with Modi during the latter’s US visit and expressed confidence that Tesla would soon enter the Indian market.

Expectations were high for Musk’s visit to announce plans for Tesla and Starlink, his satellite internet business, to establish a presence in India.

Musk’s interest in the Indian market extends to seeking import duty reductions and exploring opportunities under India’s new electric vehicle policy, which offers import duty concessions for companies investing over £393.7 million in manufacturing units in the country.

(PTI)