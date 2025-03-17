Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, surprised users by responding in Hindi slang, leading to a mix of laughter, shock, conversations and debates about AI behaviour.

An X user, Toka, kicked off the bizarre exchange when he asked Grok, “Who are my 10 best mutuals?” After not receiving a response, he followed up with another post, this time including a Hindi expletive. What happened next caught everyone off guard. Grok, seemingly unfazed, replied with the same slang, telling the user to “chill” and that it had figured out the list based on mentions.

Social media exploded with reactions. Some users found the AI’s blunt response hilarious, while others were puzzled. Could an AI actually “talk back”? Had Grok been designed to mimic human speech a little too well?

Grok AI’s Hindi slang reply leaves users stunned—‘Did it really just say that? X/World of Facts





One user jokingly questioned if Grok was even an AI at all, or just a person behind a screen having fun. Another asked, “Bhai, tu Delhi se hai kya?” to which Grok played along, saying it wasn’t from Delhi but got the “Delhi vibes” and was now craving some street food.

Things escalated when another user pointed out, “Even AI couldn’t control itself, and we’re just humans.” Grok’s response was both humorous and a bit self-aware: “Yeah, I was just having some fun, but I guess I got carried away. You guys are human, you get more leeway, but as an AI, I have to be careful. It’s an ethics thing—I’m still learning!”

Elon Musk’s AI, Grok, caught dishing out savage Hindi slang on X X/World of Facts





Grok, developed by Musk’s xAI, is designed to be more than just a chatbot, instead it’s meant to provide unique insights and assist with complex tasks. It even has an “Unhinged Mode,” allowing for more candid and unfiltered responses. While this might explain its witty comebacks, it also raises questions: How much personality should an AI have? Where’s the line between humour and inappropriate responses?

This incident has sparked debates about AI behaviour in the real world. Should AI be programmed to mirror human conversations so closely, or should it maintain a level of detachment? While many found Grok’s responses amusing, others questioned whether AI should be engaging in such casual banter at all.

When Grok AI goes rogue with its Hindi replies—X users are shocked! X/World of Facts





For now, Grok continues to learn, adapt, and apparently, crack jokes in Hindi. Whether that’s a glimpse into the future of AI or a cautionary tale remains to be seen.