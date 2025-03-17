Skip to content
Elon Musk’s Grok AI leaves X users stunned with savage Hindi slang replies

The chatbot’s unexpected desi comeback fuels debates on AI behaviour, ethics, and how much personality is too much.

Grok AI

Elon Musk’s Grok AI makes headlines after shocking users with savage Hindi slang on X

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, surprised users by responding in Hindi slang, leading to a mix of laughter, shock, conversations and debates about AI behaviour.

An X user, Toka, kicked off the bizarre exchange when he asked Grok, “Who are my 10 best mutuals?” After not receiving a response, he followed up with another post, this time including a Hindi expletive. What happened next caught everyone off guard. Grok, seemingly unfazed, replied with the same slang, telling the user to “chill” and that it had figured out the list based on mentions.

Social media exploded with reactions. Some users found the AI’s blunt response hilarious, while others were puzzled. Could an AI actually “talk back”? Had Grok been designed to mimic human speech a little too well?

Grok AI’s Hindi slang reply leaves users stunned—‘Did it really just say that?X/World of Facts


One user jokingly questioned if Grok was even an AI at all, or just a person behind a screen having fun. Another asked, “Bhai, tu Delhi se hai kya?” to which Grok played along, saying it wasn’t from Delhi but got the “Delhi vibes” and was now craving some street food.

Things escalated when another user pointed out, “Even AI couldn’t control itself, and we’re just humans.” Grok’s response was both humorous and a bit self-aware: “Yeah, I was just having some fun, but I guess I got carried away. You guys are human, you get more leeway, but as an AI, I have to be careful. It’s an ethics thing—I’m still learning!”

Elon Musk’s AI, Grok, caught dishing out savage Hindi slang on XX/World of Facts


Grok, developed by Musk’s xAI, is designed to be more than just a chatbot, instead it’s meant to provide unique insights and assist with complex tasks. It even has an “Unhinged Mode,” allowing for more candid and unfiltered responses. While this might explain its witty comebacks, it also raises questions: How much personality should an AI have? Where’s the line between humour and inappropriate responses?

This incident has sparked debates about AI behaviour in the real world. Should AI be programmed to mirror human conversations so closely, or should it maintain a level of detachment? While many found Grok’s responses amusing, others questioned whether AI should be engaging in such casual banter at all.

When Grok AI goes rogue with its Hindi replies—X users are shocked!X/World of Facts


For now, Grok continues to learn, adapt, and apparently, crack jokes in Hindi. Whether that’s a glimpse into the future of AI or a cautionary tale remains to be seen.

ai chatbotbizarre exchangeethics thinggrok aihindi slangelon musk

Manikarnika-Dutta-Twitter

Dutta, who studied archives in Indian cities as part of her work at the University of Oxford, exceeded the permitted absence limit for those applying for indefinite leave to remain. (Photo: X/@DManikarnika)

Oxford historian faces deportation over research trips to India

OXFORD historian Manikarnika Dutta, 37, is facing deportation from the UK after the Home Office ruled that she had spent too many days outside the country conducting research in India.

Dutta, who studied archives in Indian cities as part of her work at the University of Oxford, exceeded the permitted absence limit for those applying for indefinite leave to remain (ILR), The Guardian reported.

mumbai-wpl

Mumbai Indians players celebrate with the trophy after winning their second WPL title. (Photo: Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians win second WPL title with victory over Delhi Capitals

MUMBAI INDIANS secured their second Women's Premier League title on Saturday with an eight-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium.

A strong bowling performance and a crucial innings from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped them claim the title.

Liz Kendall

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall will outline welfare reforms in a green paper next week, followed by chancellor Rachel Reeves’ Spring Statement on 26 March.

Ministers may drop plan to freeze disability benefits: Report

MINISTERS are considering dropping plans to freeze Personal Independence Payments (PIP) for a year, according to a report.

Initial proposals suggested PIP would not rise in line with inflation, but strong opposition from Labour MPs has prompted a review.

england-kabaddi-wc

Athira Sunil (England women's capt), councillor Bhupinder Gakhal,, Hardeep Singh (England men's capt) at official England kit launch.

Comment: ‘Kabaddi kabaddi kabaddi’ is go go go in the West Midlands

Bhupinder Gakhal

City of Wolverhampton cabinet member for resident services, councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, looks ahead to a historic Kabaddi World Cup, which takes place in Wolverhampton and across the West Midlands, starting on Monday (17).

The city of Wolverhampton has many claims to fame – it’s home to the world’s oldest original digital computer, it was instrumental in forming the tournament now known as football’s Champions League, and it was the first place in the UK to pioneer automated traffic signals.

Being money smart in the holy month of Ramadan

Month of fasting doesn’t need to break the bank

Being money smart in the holy month of Ramadan

Anjali Mehta

WITH the rapidly rising cost of living, many people worry about managing expenses during Ramadan and Eid.

Ramadan is a time to refocus on faith, grati tude, and community, and mindful spending with an emphasis on simplicity can honour the spirit of the month without causing financial strain. By planning meals wisely, finding creative ways to give, and prioritising spirituality over ex travagance, you can make the most of a modest time of year while keeping its true essence alive.

