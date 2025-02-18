Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Elon Musk's xAI launches upgraded Grok 3 chatbot

Grok 3 has been trained on synthetic data and incorporates self-correction mechanisms designed to reduce errors known as "hallucinations," which cause AI chatbots to generate misleading or false information.

Grok 3 chatbot

The new chatbot was introduced on Monday, with Musk describing it as a 'maximally truth-seeking AI.' (Photo credit: Reuters)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 18, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

ELON MUSK's artificial intelligence company, xAI, has launched the latest version of its chatbot, Grok 3, as the billionaire seeks to compete in the AI market against platforms like ChatGPT and China’s DeepSeek.

The new chatbot was introduced on Monday, with Musk describing it as a "maximally truth-seeking AI." He said the chatbot has significantly improved reasoning capabilities and is ten times more powerful than its predecessor, which was released in August last year.

"Grok is to understand the universe," Musk said during the launch presentation. "We're driven by curiosity about the nature of the universe—that's also what causes us to be a maximally truth-seeking AI, even if that truth is sometimes at odds with what is politically correct."

Grok 3 has been trained on synthetic data and incorporates self-correction mechanisms designed to reduce errors known as "hallucinations," which cause AI chatbots to generate misleading or false information.

"Grok 3 has very powerful reasoning capabilities, so in the tests that we've done thus far, Grok 3 is outperforming anything that's been released, that we're aware of, so that's a good sign," Musk said last week in a video call with the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

The chatbot will initially be available to Premium+ subscribers of X, formerly known as Twitter, before being rolled out to other users.

AI competition and Musk’s rivalry with OpenAI

Grok 3 enters a competitive AI sector where companies are developing more advanced and cost-effective models.

Last month, Chinese startup DeepSeek launched its low-cost, high-quality R1 chatbot, challenging US dominance in AI technology.

Musk's xAI also competes directly with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, led by Sam Altman. Musk and Altman co-founded OpenAI in 2015, with Musk investing £28.4 million in its early stages.

Musk left OpenAI in 2018, and since the release of ChatGPT in 2022, tensions between the two have escalated.

Their rivalry intensified last week when OpenAI's board rejected a Musk-led offer to acquire the company for nearly £63 billion.

Musk’s role in Trump's administration

Musk’s AI expansion coincides with his growing role in US politics. As head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in President Donald Trump’s administration, Musk has been tasked with restructuring federal agencies.

Critics have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, as Musk's influence over AI regulations could benefit his business interests.

His companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI, operate in sectors affected by government policies.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reported that xAI is seeking investors for a funding round of approximately £6.3 bn, which would value the company at around £47.2 bn.

Musk launched xAI in July 2023, shortly after signing an open letter calling for a pause in the development of powerful AI models.

(With inputs from agencies)

artificial intelligencechatgptelon muskgrok 3grok 3 launchgrok3openaispacexteslaxai

Related News

From heirlooms to high fashion : India's top 5 jewellery icons shaping global luxury
Fashion

India’s top 5 jewellery icons redefining high fashion and global luxury in 2025

Boishakhi Mela 2025
Culture

Boishakhi Mela 2025: London’s biggest Bengali extravaganza you can't miss!

Champions Trophy
Cricket

Champions Trophy to begin after India-Pak standoff, England boycott calls

Are men secretly the more romantic gender? The surprising truth about emotional needs!
Lifestyle

Are men secretly the more romantic gender? The surprising truth about emotional needs!

More For You

UK-wage-growth

Commuters cross London Bridge on October 15, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Wage growth accelerates in last quarter of 2024

WAGE growth in the UK picked up in the final three months of 2024, according to official data released on Tuesday.

The increase highlights why the Bank of England (BoE) remains cautious about cutting interest rates despite broader economic weakness.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prudential to list Indian asset management venture

Prudential chief executive Anil Wadhwani

Prudential to list Indian asset management venture

INSURER Prudential plc announced that it is considering a partial listing of its stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management, one of India's leading investment firms. The news sent Prudential's shares soaring by 5.8 per cent to close at 722p on the London Stock Exchange.

The FTSE 100 company currently holds a 49 per cent stake in the Indian joint venture, which market analysts estimate to be worth around £4 billion. ICICI Bank, which owns the remaining 51 per cent, has confirmed its intention to maintain its majority shareholding, emphasising its "long-term commitment" to the partnership that began in 1998, reported the Times.

Keep ReadingShow less
NatWest-Reuters

The bank has set a new performance target, aiming for a return on tangible equity of 15-16 per cent in 2025 and above 15 per cent by 2027. (Photo: Reuters)

What’s driving NatWest’s better-than-expected profit growth?

NATWEST reported higher-than-expected annual profit on Friday, supported by its growth strategy, improved productivity, and capital management efforts.

The bank, which once had assets worth 2.2 trillion pounds—more than twice the size of the British economy—has undergone years of restructuring to focus mainly on domestic consumer and mortgage lending.

Keep ReadingShow less
London business district
A general view shows the London's financial district from an office window in Canary Wharf. (Photo: Getty Images)

Economy grows 0.1 per cent in fourth quarter, defying expectations

THE UK economy expanded by 0.1 per cent in the final quarter of 2024, contrary to forecasts of a contraction, according to official data released on Thursday.

The growth, supported by a stronger-than-expected 0.4 per cent rise in December, offers some relief to chancellor Rachel Reeves as she navigates broader economic challenges.

Keep ReadingShow less
BP-Reuters

Fourth-quarter profit dropped 61 per cent compared to the previous year, marking BP’s weakest results since Q4 2020, when the pandemic reduced global oil demand. (Photo: Reuters)

BP reports lowest quarterly profit in four years, plans strategy reset

BP reported a quarterly profit of £943 million on Tuesday, falling short of expectations and marking its lowest in four years.

The company said it plans a "fundamental reset" of its strategy, days after reports that Elliott Management had taken a stake in the oil major.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc