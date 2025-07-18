Angel new Love Island bombshell to dump a girl after stealing a boy in brutal twist

Skip to content
 
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 18, 2025
Highlights:

  • New bombshell Angel Swift, 26, enters Love Island as part of a shock twist
  • The aesthetics practitioner from Kent says she’s ready to turn heads and split couples
  • Her arrival could immediately send another girl home
  • Fans speculate Angel will target Ty, threatening Lauren’s place in the villa

A dramatic shake-up is on the horizon for Love Island as Angel Swift, a bold new bombshell, is set to enter the villa, bringing with her the power to send one contestant packing.

The latest episode of ITV2’s hit dating show ended with a cliffhanger as Shakira read out a surprise text announcing that “the party was far from over.” Moments later, a teaser revealed Angel’s imminent arrival, with narrator Iain Stirling hinting at an explosive twist. The 26-year-old salon owner from Maidstone is not only joining the game late but may be replacing someone the moment she steps in.

 Angel  Angel Swift enters Love Island with power to dump rival as dramatic twist stuns villaInstagram/ angeliqueswift


Who is Angel Swift and what does she do?

Angel Swift is a 26-year-old aesthetics practitioner and entrepreneur. She owns AngelFace, a salon in Maidstone, Kent, that offers services like fillers, microneedling, and hair extensions.

Known for her confidence, Angel calls herself a “20/10” and insists she’s ready to shake things up. “That’s what I’m in there for,” she said when asked about breaking up couples. “I do feel like I have quite a good chance of turning someone’s head.”

With her ambition and unapologetic energy, Angel seems determined to make an impact from day one, and she’s not worried about stepping on toes to get what she wants.


What twist does Angel bring to Love Island 2025?

Angel’s arrival isn’t just another bombshell entry, it’s tied to a ruthless elimination. According to insider reports and fan speculation, she’ll be asked to choose one of the male Islanders to couple up with immediately. That decision will leave the boy’s current partner single and instantly dumped from the villa.

This unexpected format has viewers on edge. One fan posted on X, “Oh damn, I feel like it’s either Toni or Shakira leaving tomorrow ‘cause the bombshell is gonna have to steal one of the boys.”

Others expressed their anxiety about who might be going home. “Apparently a girl has already left the villa today, and I’m very concerned that this new bombshell is going to couple up with Harrison and leave Toni dumped,” one viewer shared.


Who is Angel Swift interested in?

Angel has her eyes on Ty, a tall, athletic Islander currently coupled with Lauren. Their relationship has been shaky following Harrison’s decision to ditch Lauren for Toni, leaving Lauren emotionally vulnerable.

Angel’s interest in Ty could be the final blow to that connection. “I’m looking for someone family-oriented, with a nice smile and good body,” Angel said. “I’ve been single for a year. I’m ready for something real.”

Whether Ty is open to the new arrival remains to be seen, but with Angel’s confidence and the villa’s volatile energy, things could change fast.


How did the Islanders react before the twist?

Earlier in the episode, the Islanders took part in a rodeo-themed challenge where they ranked themselves based on viewer opinions. Questions included who the most attractive couple was and who seemed the most strategic or inactive.

The results ruffled feathers, especially for Dejon and Meg. Emma emerged as the voice of reason during the task and even offered Dejon some advice on coming across as more genuine.


But all that drama faded into the background once the text about the bombshell dropped, marking a new, unpredictable phase of the show.

With Angel’s arrival and an imminent dumping, Love Island is heading into stormy waters. Who will stay, who will go, and who’s about to fall for the new girl? Friday night’s episode holds the answers.

angel new bombshelldating showitv2reality tvlove island

