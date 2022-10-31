Website Logo
  Monday, October 31, 2022
Who is Sriram Krishnan, the Indian techie advising Elon Musk on Twitter revamp?

Krishnan is a general partner at the top venture capitalist firm called Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

Sriram Krishnan, Image Credit: Twitter

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and two other top executives were ousted moments after Tesla owner and billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social media platform in a $44 billion takeover deal.

Now, the billionaire has roped in Sriram Krishnan, the general partner at the top VC firm Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) where he invests in early-stage consumer startups.

Musk has already started announcing changes at the platform like forming a content moderation council for Twitter which will certainly have diverse viewpoints.

The council will be accountable for all the main content-related decisions and no account reinstatement will be done before that council convenes.


Musk wrote in a tweet that “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

“Now that the word is out: I’m helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people,” Krishnan said in a tweet. “I (and a16z) believe this is a hugely important company and can have a great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen,” he posted.

According to a16z.com, “Prior to joining a16z, Sriram held numerous senior product roles. Most recently, he led core consumer teams at Twitter where he was responsible for products including the home timeline, new user experience, search, discovery, and audience growth. Before this, Sriram created and oversaw various mobile ad products for both Snap and Facebook, including Snap’s Direct Response ads business and the Facebook Audience Network, one of the largest networks in display advertising.”

Krishnan was born in Chennai, India. He has a Bachelor’s in Information Technology from SRM Engineering College, Anna University. He graduated in 2005 and moved to the United States some time later.

On his LinkedIn profile, he says that “I’m a builder, engineer, Youtuber and venture capitalist. I invest in crypto/web3 as a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz. I previously had leadership roles running product and engineering at Twitter, Meta and Snap”.

“I host a popular podcast with my wife Aarthi Ramamurthy covering tech, creators and how people can make it to the ‘inside’.”

