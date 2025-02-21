Grimes calls out Elon Musk over child’s medical crisis in viral X posts as billionaire remains silent

Having started as a western classical singer at the age of six, she explored various genres before finding her voice in a unique commercial pop sound. She is also an accomplished musician and recently collaborated with Grammy Award-winning producer Jimmy Napes on her acclaimed single Blow The Blue Away.

Eastern Eye caught up with this rising UK music star to talk about her exciting journey so far, latest single, favourite artist, future aspirations, and inspirations.

What first connected you to music?

I have always had a special connection to music – it gives me a unique way to express myself and motivate others. From a very young age, I have been grading in western classical singing and later began exploring different genres of pop music. I fell in love with many of them, and they inspired me to create my own music.

Who first discovered your singing talent?

My parents have always been my biggest supporters. I developed an interest in singing at six years old, and with their guidance, I have been able to create my own music and, hopefully, inspire others.

What inspired your latest single, Blow The Blue Away?

My goal with Blow The Blue Away was to motivate and inspire people to never be discouraged by obstacles. Instead, I wanted to encourage them to brush off setbacks and recognise the love and support around them that can help them overcome challenges.

What has been the most memorable moment of your journey so far?

Releasing my first single, Bulletproof, will always be the most memorable and exciting moment of my musical journey. I was so proud of what I had accomplished, and I was excited about the opportunity to inspire and motivate others through the song.

I would describe my music as a fusion of soul pop, dream pop, and r’n’b.

What does your musical master plan going forward look like?

I want to continue releasing my music and using it to uplift and inspire others. I am currently working on an EP, which I look forward to sharing with the world in the near future.

Who is your musical hero?

I have always looked up to Billie Eilish – not just because of her hauntingly beautiful vocals and unique musical style, but also because of her journey as an artist. It inspires me to think about how she went from recording in a makeshift studio in her bedroom to becoming one of the most influential and well-known artists of her time.

What music dominates your playlist?

My playlist is a mix of different artists, including Billie Eilish, Charlie Puth, The Weeknd, and ZAYN. I love exploring different styles of music – you never know when you’ll discover a new genre to obsess over.

What inspires you as an artist?

I am inspired by so many artists, from Billie Eilish to Olivia Rodrigo. Their unique styles of music have had a huge impact on my sound and songwriting. My friends and family also inspire the messages behind my music.

Why do you love music?

I love music because it is so powerful. A single song has the ability to uplift, motivate, and inspire people, or simply brighten someone’s day when they’re feeling down.