Grimes calls out Elon Musk over child’s medical crisis in viral X posts as billionaire remains silent

The musician’s public plea raises concerns about co-parenting challenges and Musk’s lack of response.

Elon Musk and Grimes at the 2018 Met Gala’s ‘Heavenly Bodies’ event

By Pooja PillaiFeb 21, 2025
Canadian musician Grimes has made a public plea to her former partner, billionaire Elon Musk, urging him to address what she describes as a pressing medical crisis involving one of their three children. In a series of now-deleted posts on X, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, expressed frustration over Musk’s lack of response to her private attempts to contact him.

"Please respond about our child’s medical crisis," she wrote. "I’m sorry to bring this up publicly, but ignoring the situation is no longer an option. This needs immediate attention."

Screenshots of Grimes' now-deleted tweets calling on Elon Musk to address their child’s medical crisisTwitter/ @grimezsz


Grimes did not specify the nature of the medical issue but emphasised its urgency, warning that their child could suffer "lifelong harm" if it is not addressed promptly. She also urged Musk to either communicate with her directly or appoint someone to handle the matter.

"If you don’t want to talk to me, can you at least designate or hire someone to handle this? It’s urgent, Elon," she added.

Deleted tweets from Grimes urging Elon Musk to respond to their child’s urgent medical issueTwitter/@grimezsz

She further claimed that Musk had ignored texts, calls, emails, and meetings regarding the issue.

The couple, who began dating in 2018, share three children: X Æ A-Xii (4), Exa Dark Sideræl (3), and Techno Mechanicus (2). It remains unclear which child Grimes was referring to in her posts.

This is not the first time Grimes has publicly criticised Musk’s handling of their co-parenting responsibilities. Earlier this month, she called him out for taking their eldest son, X Æ A-Xii, to a high-profile White House event without informing her. "He shouldn’t be in public like this," she wrote at the time, reacting to event photos circulating online.

Musk, who has fathered at least 13 children with multiple partners, has yet to publicly respond to Grimes’ latest appeal. This situation has reignited discussions about the challenges of co-parenting with a high-profile figure.

Social media users remain divided on the issue. Some sympathised with Grimes, arguing that she had no choice but to go public, while others criticised her for airing private family matters online. Some also speculated whether Musk intentionally avoids direct communication with his ex-partners.

Adding to the ongoing drama, conservative author Ashley St. Clair recently claimed on X that she had a child with Musk, adding yet another layer of complexity to his personal life.

As the situation unfolds, Grimes’ public plea raises larger questions about parental responsibilities, privacy, and the difficulties of co-parenting when one parent is among the world’s most powerful figures. For now, the focus remains on whether Musk will respond and if action will be taken to resolve the medical crisis.

