India, US in talks for Modi-Trump meeting in February: Report

INDIAN and US diplomats are in talks to arrange a meeting between Indian prime minister Narendra Modi and US president Donald Trump in Washington in February, according to two Indian sources familiar with the discussions.

The meeting, if it takes place, will focus on enhancing trade relations and making it easier for Indian citizens to obtain skilled worker visas, the Reuters sources said.

India, as a key strategic partner in countering China, sees the meeting as an opportunity to strengthen ties with the US.

However, a February meeting has not yet been confirmed. The sources indicated that a bilateral meeting might also happen later in the year, potentially during the annual Quad summit hosted by India, which involves leaders from India, Australia, Japan, and the US.

Trump’s return to the White House has raised concerns in New Delhi about the potential reintroduction of tariffs. Trump has previously criticised India for what he described as high tariffs on US products and signalled a preference for reciprocal measures.

To address these concerns, the sources said India is open to offering some concessions to the US and may propose incentives to attract greater American investment.

Trump last visited India in February 2020 during his previous presidency. He was welcomed by over 100,000 people at a cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, where he pledged “an incredible trade deal.” A year earlier, Trump and Modi held the "Howdy Modi" rally in Houston, attended by 50,000 people, primarily Indian Americans.

The US is India’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade exceeding £95.93 billion in 2023-24. India posted a £26.02 billion trade surplus during that period. Discussions between Modi and Trump are also expected to cover technology, defence, and migration policies.

Migration could become a significant topic, as Trump has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration but expressed openness to legal migration for skilled workers. India accounts for the majority of H-1B visas issued by the US, with its large IT professional base contributing to the global workforce.

India’s foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who attended Trump’s inauguration on Monday, met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday. The two discussed "irregular migration" concerns, the US State Department said.

