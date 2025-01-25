Skip to content
'Modi and Bollywood could help popular Caribbean music genre grow'

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 25, 2025
Eastern Eye
The organiser of the biggest annual celebration of Indian culture in the Caribbean has called on Bollywood and prime minister Narendra Modi to help the regions popular genre chutney. George Singh, who organises the annual Chutney Soca Monarch competition, which sees top singers compete for a huge cash prize, wants those working in Hindi cinema and top ranking politicians to draw attention to a music genre rooted in Indian culture.

“We want to reach out to all cultures around the world, especially the South Asian community because the roots of our music are in India. It was great to see Indian prime minister Narendra Modi draw attention to the Caribbean Indian culture with his recent visit to Guyana. We want build on that,” he said.

Narendra Modi's visit to Guyana in NovemberGetty Images

The 30th edition of BMobile Chutney Soca Monarch will be held on March 1 in Trinidad and Tobago. It had a star-studded launch event at the Queen’s Park Savannah, in the countries capital Port of Spain recently. This year’s competition commences with a semi-final on February 8 ahead of the main event at Skinner Park, San Fernando.

The biggest event in the calendar for popular music genre chutney, which combines strong South Asian influences with soca, African and reggae beats will take place in the Trinidad and Tobago city, in front of tens of thousands of people. Founder George Singh has promised to deliver the biggest show in the event’s 30 year history and said: “This is an important annual event that has not only entertained millions, but brings together diverse cultures every year and gives a platform to chutney music, which is rooted in Caribbean history and a genre that is on the verge of blowing up globally. This year marks 30 years, so it will be a spectacular show with incredible artists and be made available to music lovers around the world.”

This year’s event has received global interest ahead of the show on March 1 and plans are underway to broadcast it globally across various television networks. There will be ten music acts in the finals competing against one another for a huge cash prize, with 2024 Rick Ramoutar defending his title. Ramoutar said: “Chutney Soca Monarch is the home of our music. It's the only competition that displays our culture on such a grand scale and keeps our music alive. It is the biggest chutney soca stage in the world. It encourages us to strive to be better and produce quality music on a world stage.”

The annual show organised by Southex Events has showcased the best chutney soca talent, along with giving new talent a chance to shine.

The event has received government support and is now looking to be a springboard for Caribbean Indian culture globally. Chairman of the National Carnival Commission Winston “Gypsy” Peters praised organiser George Singh for his 30 year commitment and is looking forward to it growing even bigger.

Chutney music genre was created in the 1940s by the Indian immigrants, who had come to work in the Caribbean. They had fused Indian folk music, with Caribbean calypso and soca music, with Bollywood influences being added in later years. The first known recording of the genre was in 1968. Chutney spread across Caribbean countries like Jamaica, Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago, along with internationally in places like Fiji, South Africa and Mauritius.

