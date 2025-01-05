Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Modi's £16,129 diamond tops Jill Biden's gift list for 2023

Modi also gifted president Biden a carved sandalwood box, a book titled The Ten Principal Upanishads, a statue, and an oil lamp, with a combined value of approximately £5,029.

Bidens-Modi-Getty

The 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond was presented during a private dinner at the White House in June 2023, as part of Modi's state visit at the invitation of US president Joe Biden. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 05, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

A DIAMOND worth £16,129, gifted by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to US First Lady Jill Biden, was the most expensive gift received by the Biden family from a foreign leader in 2023, according to the US State Department.

The 7.5-carat lab-grown diamond was presented during a private dinner at the White House in June 2023, as part of Modi's state visit at the invitation of US president Joe Biden.

Modi also gifted president Biden a carved sandalwood box, a book titled The Ten Principal Upanishads, a statue, and an oil lamp, with a combined value of approximately £5,029.

The diamond, however, remains with the First Lady "for official use in the East Wing," according to the US State Department's annual gift disclosure published Thursday.

Smit Patel, convenor of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council, said the diamond was created using technology that mimics the natural process of diamond formation.

"This 7.5-carat diamond represents 75 years of India's Independence and was created using green energy, reflecting India's focus on renewable energy under PM Modi," Patel said in 2023.

Other gifts Modi presented during his visit included a wall hanging worth £685 for Kurt Campbell, the US coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, and camel bone and jali work boxes valued at £101 each for US Senators Mitch McConnell and Charles Schumer, respectively.

The second-costliest gift to the First Lady in 2023 was a steel fragment brooch worth £11,343, presented by Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the US, in July.

Additional gifts reported

The US president also received high-value gifts, including a photo album worth £5,726 from South Korea's president Suk Yeol Yoon, a £2,661 silver bowl from the Sultan of Brunei, and a collage valued at £1,935 from Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US law requires gifts exceeding £387 to be declared. Most CIA officials who received luxury items, including jewellery and watches, reported destroying them as per protocol. The combined value of such destroyed gifts exceeded £1,06,452.

CIA director William Burns received a telescope worth £14,516, now transferred to the General Services Administration, while destroying an £8,871 Omega watch.

Other CIA employees reported receiving jewellery and watches valued at tens of thousands of pounds, all of which were destroyed, the report said.

(With inputs from agencies)

diamondjill bidenjoe bidenmodinarendra modisuk yeol yoonus first ladywhite house

Related News

indian-rupee-iStock
Business

India's forex reserves dip to eight-month low amid rupee weakness

Manchester-airport-Reuters
Featured

Flights disrupted as heavy snow hits airports

Jake-Sullivan-Getty
News

Chinese dams expected to feature in India-US talks

Australia-Sydney-Test-Getty
Editorial

Australia beat India in fifth Test to secure spot in WTC final

More For You

Child abuse inquiry: Former prosecutor dismisses Musk's demands

Nazir Afzal

Child abuse inquiry: Former prosecutor dismisses Musk's demands


A FORMER chief prosecutor has pushed back against calls from Elon Musk and Conservative politicians for a new national inquiry into child sexual exploitation in Britain.

Nazir Afzal, who successfully prosecuted the Rochdale child sexual abusers, pointed out that previous extensive inquiries were largely ignored by the Tory government.

Keep ReadingShow less
UK EV sales hit record but miss targets

The battery of an electric car is recharged at a roadside charging station in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

UK EV sales hit record but miss targets

THE UK car industry sold a record number of all-electric vehicles in 2024 but still fell short of the government's mandated targets, an industry trade body said Saturday (4).

Battery electric vehicles made up 19.6 per cent of new cars sold last year, said the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, which was below the government's 22-per cent target for carmakers.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump demands UK scrap wind power, revive North Sea oil

US president-elect Donald Trump (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/Getty Images)

Trump demands UK scrap wind power, revive North Sea oil

US president-elect Donald Trump has criticised the British government's energy policy with a demand the country "open up" the ageing North Sea oil and gas basin and get rid of wind farms.

The North Sea is one of the world's oldest offshore oil and gas basins where production has steadily declined since the start of the millennium. At the same time, it has become one of the world's largest offshore wind regions.

Keep ReadingShow less
Postmaster Hemandra Hindocha receives royal recognition

Hemandra Hindocha

Postmaster Hemandra Hindocha receives royal recognition

WESTCOTES postmaster, Hemandra Hindocha, has been recognised by the King for services to his Leicester community and other postmasters.

Better known as “H” by customers, he has been at the heart of his Westcotes community for nearly 38 years after initially starting his postmaster career in Northampton, for five years.

Keep ReadingShow less
Wes Streeting: Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed'

Wes Streeting arrives to attend the weekly Cabinet meeting in 10 Downing Street on December 3, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Wes Streeting: Musk's intervention in UK politics 'misinformed'

A senior minister has criticised Elon Musk's latest intervention in the country's politics as "misjudged and certainly misinformed".

The tech billionaire accused prime minister Keir Starmer a day earlier of failing to bring "rape gangs" to justice when he was director of public prosecutions.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications