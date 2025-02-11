Modi meets Macron and JD Vance in Paris

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by French president Emmanuel Macron at a dinner at the Élysée Palace in Paris. Macron greeted Modi with a hug as they met on Monday.
"Delighted to meet my friend, President Macron in Paris," Modi posted on X.
At the dinner, Modi also met US vice president JD Vance, who is in France for the AI Summit. The meeting marked Modi’s first interaction with a senior official from the Trump administration ahead of his visit to the US.
During their conversation, Modi congratulated Vance on his electoral victory. "Congratulations. Great, great victory," he said while shaking hands with the US vice president.
"PM @narendramodi interacts with President @EmmanuelMacron and USA @VP @JDVance in Paris," the prime minister's office posted on X.
Earlier in the day, Modi arrived in Paris on the first leg of his two-nation visit, which will also include the US. During his three-day stay in France, he will co-chair the AI Action Summit with Macron, hold bilateral talks, and meet business leaders.
Here are highlights from the memorable welcome in Paris yesterday. pic.twitter.com/lgsWBlZqCl
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 11, 2025
As he landed in Paris, Modi received a welcome from the Indian diaspora. "A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn't deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments," he posted on X.
A memorable welcome in Paris!
The cold weather didn’t deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments! pic.twitter.com/rrNuHRzYmU
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 10, 2025
Modi and Macron will also hold discussions in restricted and delegation-level formats and address the India-France CEO’s Forum.
Before his departure, Modi said that the visit would provide an opportunity to review progress on the 2047 Horizon Roadmap for the India-France strategic partnership with Macron.
On Wednesday, Modi and Macron will visit the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille to pay tribute to Indian soldiers who served in World War I. They will also inaugurate the newest Consulate General of India in Marseille.
This is Modi’s sixth visit to France.
(With inputs from PTI)