Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mishal Husain breaks silence on BBC changes, ‘bombastic’ presenting and rise of personality-led news

The former Today presenter discusses journalistic values, ego-free reporting and the evolving media landscape.

Mishal Husain breaks silence on BBC changes, ‘bombastic’ presenting and rise of personality-led news

Mishal Husain returns to longform interviews with a renewed focus on integrity and thoughtful storytelling

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 17, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Mishal Husain has pushed back against the idea that personality-led journalism has to come with ego. The respected broadcaster, who spent over a decade at BBC Radio 4's Today programme, has made a quiet but powerful return to longform interviews as the editor at large of Bloomberg Weekend Edition.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Husain reflected on how she approached her role at Today. Without directly addressing the arrival of new presenters Amol Rajan and Emma Barnett, who have brought a more informal and personal tone to the show, Husain made her own philosophy clear.


"What was true to me was that I would very rarely use the word 'I' on air" she said. "I would quite often say we have talked to someone because broadcasting is a team effort." Her words actually suggest a clear contrast to the current editorial direction of Today, which has divided listeners in recent months.

While she acknowledges that personality-driven journalism is becoming more common, Husain does not believe it has to come at the cost of integrity. "It does not have to be about the presenters centring themselves. Hopefully, if they are a personality with journalistic values, then they can be a conduit to the news."

Former BBC Today presenter Mishal Husain speaks out on the evolving tone of broadcast journalism and the importance of ego-free reportingGetty Images


Husain, who joined the BBC in 1998, has hosted major political debates and interviewed key figures including the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Despite being overlooked for high-profile roles like the BBC's Sunday politics show and the News at Ten, she says she never felt entitled to those jobs.

"I do not look at either of those roles and think I should have done them or wish I was doing them now," she said. Husain also made it clear she avoided using external offers to negotiate better pay at the BBC, unlike some of her colleagues.


Her comments come at a time when the BBC and other media outlets are facing scrutiny for how they report on conflicts like the Israel Gaza war. Husain criticised the lack of access to Palestinian civilian stories due to the ban on foreign reporters, saying both sides deserve to have their stories told.

In a changing media landscape, Husain’s voice is one of quiet conviction and thoughtful journalism. It is this clarity of purpose, a deep respect for both the profession and the people it serves, that defines Husain’s voice in journalism. Quiet, yes. But never passive.

amol rajanbbc radio 4british voguebroadcasterchanging media landscapeisrael gaza warjournalismpalestinian civilianspersonalityled journalismpresentersmishal husain

Related News

'Doctor Who' boss Russell T Davies shuts down ‘woke’ backlash over diverse casting
Entertainment

'Doctor Who' boss Russell T Davies shuts down ‘woke’ backlash over diverse casting

Amazon cancels Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Priyanka Chopra series takes the lead
Entertainment

Amazon cancels Citadel with Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan as Priyanka Chopra series takes the lead

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families
Asia

Bangladeshi men duped into fighting for Russia, say families

EU-Getty
Asia

India, Bangladesh on EU list of 'safe' countries for faster asylum processing

More For You

Soha Ali Khan reveals facing criticism since 2015 for her interfaith marriage to Kunal Kemmu

Soha Ali Khan stands strong against online trolling over her interfaith marriage with Kunal Kemmu

Getty Images

Soha Ali Khan reveals facing criticism since 2015 for her interfaith marriage to Kunal Kemmu

Being part of a high-profile family hasn't shielded Soha Ali Khan from criticism especially when it comes to personal choices that defy conventional boxes. Despite her calm public demeanour, Soha recently shared how she continues to receive unwarranted remarks about her interfaith marriage with actor Kunal Kemmu, even a decade after tying the knot.

Soha and Kunal’s relationship has often been under public gaze, not because of their work in films or parenting approach, but because they come from different religious backgrounds. Married since 2015, the couple has been quietly raising their daughter, Inaaya, while often posting glimpses of their celebrations whether Diwali or Eid. But each post is met with an odd barrage of questions. “How many rozas have you kept?” is one of the recurring comments she sees if she shares a Diwali picture. During Holi, people ask, “What kind of Muslim are you?”

Keep ReadingShow less
Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame

Victoria Beckham steps into the spotlight with a revealing Netflix documentary that traces her journey from pop icon to fashion powerhouse

Getty Images

Victoria Beckham's Netflix documentary to reveal the untold story behind her fashion empire and fame

Victoria Beckham is finally telling her own story. After years of working behind the scenes on her fashion label and navigating life in the public eye, the designer and former Spice Girl is stepping in front of the camera for a new Netflix documentary series set to release in late 2025.

Filming started in late 2024 and will continue through mid-2025. The series, which doesn’t have a title yet is being produced by Studio 99, the production company founded by her husband David Beckham. It’s the same team behind Beckham, the widely praised docuseries that traced David’s football journey and personal life.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nazriya Nazim reveals why she stepped away from social media: ‘I had to take care of myself first’

Nazriya Nazim opens up about her emotional journey and the time she needed to focus on self-care

Instagram/nazriyafahadh

Nazriya Nazim reveals why she stepped away from social media: ‘I had to take care of myself first’

After months of silence, actress Nazriya Nazim Fahadh has finally spoken out about her sudden absence from both social media and the public eye. Known for her charm and ease on screen, especially in Malayalam cinema, Nazriya had left many fans worried as she seemed to disappear without a word. This week, she broke that silence.

In a deeply personal note shared on Instagram, Nazriya explained that the last few months had been emotionally overwhelming. “It hasn’t been easy,” she wrote. “I had to step back and focus on my emotional health.” Her message was straightforward but full of feeling—not dramatic, not self-pitying, just honest.

Keep ReadingShow less
10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off

From scene-stealing sidekicks to unforgettable antiheroes, these 10 iconic characters were this close to landing their own spin-offs, but never did

Getty Images

10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off

Some TV characters don’t just steal scenes, instead they hijack the spotlight and refuse to let go. These are the sidekicks who outshone the leads, the villains we secretly rooted for, and the oddballs who made us laugh harder than anyone else. Yet, despite their brilliance, they never got the spin-off they deserved.

From chaotic con artists to deadpan queens, here are 10 unforgettable characters who should’ve headlined their own shows and why fans are still begging for them.

Keep ReadingShow less
Cardi B’s Leaked Texts Reveal Alleged Offset-AriTheDon Affair

Cardi B’s leaked texts spark a firestorm as she accuses Offset of cheating with influencer AriTheDon

Getty Images

Cardi B exposes Offset’s affair with AriTheDon in leaked texts

Cardi B and Offset’s already complex relationship has just become more chaotic after private text messages allegedly leaked online. A blogger named 1goatalexis shared what they claim are private exchanges with Cardi, where she accuses her estranged husband, Offset, of having an affair with influencer AriTheDon during their marriage. The messages show Cardi expressing frustration over rumours that she and Offset were still involved, claiming that she hasn’t been with him recently and that others should stop making false claims about her.

One of the leaked messages reportedly reads, “He was f***ing Ari while we were together, but I’m the one who’s wrong for moving on?” This accusation has sparked a wave of reactions online, with some fans supporting Cardi’s right to defend herself, while others are sceptical about the authenticity of the messages and their timing. Neither Cardi B, Offset, nor AriTheDon have responded publicly to these allegations.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc