Mishal Husain traces family roots to American Revolution in BBC’s  'Who Do You Think You Are?'

The BBC One series has long been known for revealing little-known aspects of public figures’ backgrounds

Mishal Husain

She explores both sides of her family

Gayathri Kallukaran
Apr 30, 2025
Broadcaster and journalist Mishal Husain has uncovered a surprising chapter in her family history, revealing ancestral links to the American Revolution, in the latest episode of the BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are?

Husain, 52, who stepped down from BBC Radio 4’s Today programme in December 2024 after more than a decade at the helm, made the discovery during her journey into her heritage for the long-running genealogy series. Her episode is set to air next Tuesday as part of a new series which also features actors Andrew Garfield, Diane Morgan and Ross Kemp.

During the programme, Husain explores both sides of her family, uncovering stories that span continents and generations, from the Indian subcontinent during the Partition to the early days of American independence. Speaking candidly about her experience, she described the revelations as mind-blowing and said they had deepened her sense of identity.

“It has given me a much broader sense of myself,” Husain said. “To realise I had a connection to the end of the British Empire in another part of the world was extraordinary.”

The investigation led Husain to her four-times great grandfather, Joseph Farley. Initially believed to be Irish, Farley was revealed to have been a trader who moved from the United States to India in the 1800s. Further research revealed that Farley’s father fought in the American War of Independence, specifically at the Battle of Bunker Hill in 1775.

Even more striking was the discovery that Farley’s grandfather, Michael, was believed to have been a political ally of George Washington and one of 92 men who opposed the early colonial taxation policies imposed by the British. These protests, famously summarised in the slogan “no taxation without representation,” helped ignite the Revolutionary War.

Husain expressed pride in the connection. “I could have never imagined having ties to the Revolution,” she said. “I’m so proud that my family were thinking about a different and better world.”

The BBC One series has long been known for revealing little-known aspects of public figures’ backgrounds, but Husain’s episode is particularly notable for how it connects her family story to key moments in global history—from colonial India to revolutionary America.

This exploration of her heritage builds on themes Husain examined in her 2023 memoir, which focused on the lives of her grandparents during the 1947 Partition of India and Pakistan. The book, which was praised for its blend of personal and historical narrative, touched on displacement, migration and identity—subjects that are further explored in the new programme.

Her participation in Who Do You Think You Are? comes just days after she commented publicly on the current direction of broadcast journalism. In a recent interview with Vogue, Husain critiqued what she described as a shift towards “bombastic” and personality-led presenting styles. Although she did not name individuals, the remarks were interpreted by some as a veiled reference to other prominent BBC figures.

“Personality-focused journalism doesn’t have to be bombastic,” she said. “It doesn’t have to be about the presenters centring themselves. Hopefully, if they’re a personality with journalistic integrity, they can be a conduit to the news.”

Reflecting on her own approach while on the Today programme, Husain explained that she always saw herself as part of a wider team and often avoided using the word “I” on air. “Broadcasting is a team effort,” she said. “So I would always say ‘we’ and very rarely use the word ‘I’. That’s just what came naturally to me.”

Husain, one of the UK’s most respected journalists, has not shied away from addressing the challenges she has faced during her career. In a speech last November, she revealed that she had experienced more racism in the past year than at any other point in her working life. She also commented on the social climate in the UK, describing it as “more febrile” than immediately after the September 11 attacks in 2001.

“Racism is part of many people’s everyday experience,” she said. “What I’ve felt in the past year is, sadly, not special or notable. It’s just that this past year was the moment where it came home to me.”

With her appearance on Who Do You Think You Are?, Mishal Husain brings historical depth and global perspective to a series that continues to uncover personal links to world events. Her episode promises a compelling narrative that blends scholarship, discovery and a powerful sense of identity.

The new series of Who Do You Think You Are? airs on BBC One this evening, with Mishal Husain’s episode scheduled for broadcast next Tuesday.

