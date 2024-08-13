Mishal Husain poised for top BBC News role: Report

The position became vacant after Huw Edwards was suspended in July last year

Mishal Husain

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITISH PAKISTANI presenter and author, is being considered for a prominent BBC news position following the fallout from the Huw Edwards scandal, according to reports.

Husain, a long-standing presenter on BBC Radio 4’s flagship programme Today reportedly impressed the bosses with herperformance during the general election night coverage, stepping in for Laura Kuenssberg and Clive Myrie the following morning.

The position became vacant after Huw Edwards, the former leading presenter of BBC News, was suspended in July last year due to allegations involving payments for explicit images. Edwards later resigned from the broadcaster in April and recently pleaded guilty to charges related to indecent images of children.

Initially, it was widely believed that Myrie, who has been the most visible presenter since Edwards’ suspension, was the frontrunner for the role.

However, sources within the BBC have suggested that Husain’s recent work, particularly her coverage of the election, has significantly boosted her chances.

“Before the election, everyone thought that it was going to be Clive. But there have since been “rumours” that Husain is “back in the running”,” senior insiders told The Sunday Times. She is the first Muslim presenter of Today programme.

Despite Husain’s rising profile, Myrie remains a favourite among both BBC management and the viewing public.

In a recent interview, Husain hinted at a potential shift in her career, expressing interest in exploring opportunities beyond her current role on Today.

Some within the organisation believe the corporation may opt for a team of senior presenters rather than appointing a single lead, reflecting the approach taken during the election night coverage, which featured prominent roles for Reeta Chakrabarti, Jeremy Vine, and Nick Robinson.

The Today programme has also seen changes recently, with Emma Barnett joining as a main presenter following Martha Kearney’s departure.

During the election campaign, Husain was also in the spotlight for hosting a leaders’ debate for the BBC and for her pointed response to comments made by the Duchess of Sussex regarding her engagement interview.

Meanwhile, the BBC continues to grapple with the aftermath of the Edwards scandal, including a demand for him to return over £200,000 paid after his arrest.

The BBC board has supported the actions taken by senior management, who were aware of Edwards’ arrest, but has announced plans for an external review of newsroom procedures to address complaints against high-profile presenters.

Edwards is scheduled to be sentenced next month.