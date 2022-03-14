Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sets June release date

Vikram Poster (Photo credit: Kamal Haasan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Multiple award-winning actor Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited film Vikram has locked an official date for its theatrical release. The Tamil-language action drama, which was earlier supposed to release in March, will now enter cinemas on June 3.

Haasan, who also produces the film under his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, announced the release date of the film on Twitter. “I am waiting with bated breath for our Vikram to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd, 2022,” wrote the veteran actor.

I am waiting with bated breath for our “Vikram” to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd 2022.#VikramFromJune3 நானும் உங்கள் முன் சமர்ப்பிக்க ஆவலாய் காத்திருக்கும் “விக்ரம்” உலகின் சிறந்த திரை அரங்குகளில் ஜூன் 3ஆம் தேதி முதல்.https://t.co/1rDp6ro9yz — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) March 14, 2022

He also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, which provides a glimpse of the massive scale of the film. If the BTS video of Vikram is anything to go by, it seems Haasan has a promising action thriller on his hands.

Billed as a high-octane action drama, Vikram has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In addition to Haasan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. The team wrapped up filming on March 2.

Haasan, who had started filming for Vikram last July, in February, exited the reality TV series Bigg Boss Ultimate as its host owing to scheduling conflicts with the film.

Also featuring Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and Shivani Narayan, Vikram has music by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography by Girish Gangadharan.

