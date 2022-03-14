Website Logo
  • Monday, March 14, 2022
Entertainment

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram sets June release date

Vikram Poster (Photo credit: Kamal Haasan/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Multiple award-winning actor Kamal Haasan’s much-awaited film Vikram has locked an official date for its theatrical release. The Tamil-language action drama, which was earlier supposed to release in March, will now enter cinemas on June 3.

Haasan, who also produces the film under his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, announced the release date of the film on Twitter. “I am waiting with bated breath for our Vikram to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd, 2022,” wrote the veteran actor.

He also shared a behind-the-scenes video from the shoot, which provides a glimpse of the massive scale of the film. If the BTS video of Vikram is anything to go by, it seems Haasan has a promising action thriller on his hands.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

Billed as a high-octane action drama, Vikram has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In addition to Haasan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in important roles. The team wrapped up filming on March 2.

Haasan, who had started filming for Vikram last July, in February, exited the reality TV series Bigg Boss Ultimate as its host owing to scheduling conflicts with the film.

Also featuring Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das, and Shivani Narayan, Vikram has music by Anirudh Ravichander and the cinematography by Girish Gangadharan.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

