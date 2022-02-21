Website Logo
  Tuesday, February 22, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 511,903
Total Cases 42,822,473
Today's Fatalities 673
Today's Cases 19,968
Kamal Haasan quits as the host of Bigg Boss Tamil

By: Mohnish Singh

Kamal Haasan, who has been hosting the Tamil version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss for several years now, has opted out of the ongoing season of Bigg Boss Tamil Ultimate, which is the digital version of Bigg Boss Tamil.

The National Award-winning actor took to social media to announce the news. He shared a statement and mentioned that he took the decision of quitting the show as the schedule is clashing with shooting commitments of his forthcoming film Vikram.

“We had so far meticulously planned to ensure that the production schedule of Vikram does not affect my commitments to Bigg Boss, a show that is very close to my heart. So much so, I did not let any personal discomfort I might have had after I was personally down with Covid, Haasan said.

He further added, “The rescheduling of the production activities for Vikram that were forced on account of lockdowns and restrictions imposed have unavoidably resulted in an overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. Considering the fact that some more days of the shoot are left to complete the scenes which have the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the film industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both Vikram and Bigg Boss together. It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedules and other commitments. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss Ultimate after February 20.”

The actor continued, “I had a free and fair discussion with the management of Vijay TV and as always, the management has been most supportive and cooperative. I am overwhelmed and touched by their understanding of the constraints resulting from this pandemic and consequent restrictions forcing me to exit from the remaining episodes of Bigg Boss Ultimate. Till I meet you again in Season 6 of Bigg Boss, my best wishes to you all.”

Vikram is an action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In addition to Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in significant roles. It is set to enter theatres on March 31, 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

