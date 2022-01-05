Website Logo
  • Wednesday, January 05, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,551
Total Cases 35,018,358
Today's Fatalities 534
Today's Cases 58,097
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 482,551
Total Cases 35,018,358
Today's Fatalities 534
Today's Cases 58,097

Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor on teaming up with father Boney Kapoor on Milli

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rising Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, who made her silver screen debut with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak (2018), is one of those lucky actors who had a theatrical release last year even amid the pandemic.

Her film Roohi (2021) did not only have a theatrical release but also performed commercially well at the ticket window.

“It made me feel very lucky. It was an experiment in trying to gauge the climate of films during the pandemic. People did come out to see it in good numbers, which was encouraging,” the actress said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Kapoor currently has several high-profile films in her pocket and she is thoroughly excited about them. She will next be seen in Colour Yellow Productions’ Good Luck Jerry, followed by her father Boney Kapoor’s next production venture Milli and Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi.

“I am super thrilled about my films and extremely hopeful about all of them. More than anything, I’m excited about getting started on the process of becoming the characters I am going to play in my upcoming projects,” the actress said.

She is quite psyched up about teaming up with her father Boney Kapoor on Milli, an official remake of the successful Malayalam film Helen (2019). Talking about the same, she said, “I have always heard stories about how magnanimous a producer he is and how he spoils his directors and his entire team. I got to witness it. There is always this fear of not spending enough time together, and this experience ensured that we were professionally tied to each other. I feel very thankful for that.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

TOP LISTS
Five promising young stars we cannot wait to watch more on screen in 2022
Entertainment
Netflix to premiere Kapil Sharma’s comedy special on January 28
Entertainment
Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam put on hold amid spike in Covid cases in India
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor to commence filming Animal from March
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj postponed due to sharp rise in coronavirus
Entertainment
Shefali Shah on playing Dr. Gauri Nath in Disney+ Hotstar’s Human
Entertainment
Sikandar Kher to star in Siddharth & Garima’s directorial debut
Entertainment
Dhanush starrer bilingual film Sir starts rolling
Entertainment
Producer Ekta Kapoor tests positive for Covid-19
TOP LISTS
Bollywood stars set to make their digital debut in 2022
Entertainment
Shefali Shah: I don’t have set acting patterns to fall back on
Entertainment
RRR release postponed again due to rise in Covid-19 cases
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Tribunal sets aside Vedanta group firm’s bid for Videocon
Five promising young stars we cannot wait to watch more…
Netflix to premiere Kapil Sharma’s comedy special on January 28
Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam put on hold amid spike in Covid…
Janhvi Kapoor on teaming up with father Boney Kapoor on…
Thousands of Rohingya shops demolished, Bangladesh confirms
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE