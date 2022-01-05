Janhvi Kapoor on teaming up with father Boney Kapoor on Milli

Janhvi Kapoor (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Rising Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, who made her silver screen debut with Dharma Productions’ Dhadak (2018), is one of those lucky actors who had a theatrical release last year even amid the pandemic.

Her film Roohi (2021) did not only have a theatrical release but also performed commercially well at the ticket window.

“It made me feel very lucky. It was an experiment in trying to gauge the climate of films during the pandemic. People did come out to see it in good numbers, which was encouraging,” the actress said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Kapoor currently has several high-profile films in her pocket and she is thoroughly excited about them. She will next be seen in Colour Yellow Productions’ Good Luck Jerry, followed by her father Boney Kapoor’s next production venture Milli and Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi.

“I am super thrilled about my films and extremely hopeful about all of them. More than anything, I’m excited about getting started on the process of becoming the characters I am going to play in my upcoming projects,” the actress said.

She is quite psyched up about teaming up with her father Boney Kapoor on Milli, an official remake of the successful Malayalam film Helen (2019). Talking about the same, she said, “I have always heard stories about how magnanimous a producer he is and how he spoils his directors and his entire team. I got to witness it. There is always this fear of not spending enough time together, and this experience ensured that we were professionally tied to each other. I feel very thankful for that.”

