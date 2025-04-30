Skip to content
How Jacqueline Fernandez made her mark at the Oscars with ‘Tell It Like A Woman’

Despite fierce competition, Jacqueline’s subtle yet powerful presence continues to shine on the global stage.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez at the Oscars, representing Tell It Like A Woman, as global voices rise in celebration

Apr 30, 2025
In a year where Indian cinema made headlines across the world, one name that subtly but powerfully made her mark on the global stage was Jacqueline Fernandez. While all eyes were on RRR’s electrifying number "Naatu Naatu" during the Oscar nominations, quietly sharing the same spotlight was Tell It Like A Woman — a Hollywood anthology film featuring Jacqueline — nominated in the same Best Original Song category for Applause by Diane Warren.

For Jacqueline, this wasn’t just another credit on her filmography. It was yet another moment that reflects her ability to keep rewriting her own story. With every move, she defies the conventional. She’s never been one to chase the spotlight — instead, she lets her work speak louder, and somehow, it always finds its way to the big stage.

Jacqueline FernandezWith elegance and grace, Jacqueline Fernandez quietly makes her mark in Hollywood's prestigious spotlight


Tell It Like A Woman isn’t just another international project. It’s a female-driven anthology celebrating voices and perspectives across cultures. For Jacqueline to be a part of a film that stands for global sisterhood and creative courage is symbolic of her own journey — breaking barriers, crossing industries, and standing tall without ever losing her grace.

To be part of an Oscar-nominated project is no small feat. To do it quietly, without noise, and in direct competition with one of the most celebrated Indian films of the decade — speaks volumes about Jacqueline’s positioning as an artist who doesn’t follow the herd but walks her own path.

Jacqueline FernandezJacqueline Fernandez’s powerful performance in Tell It Like A Woman earns her a place among the Oscar nominees


Whether it’s being the face of major campaigns, using her voice for philanthropic work, or consistently choosing work that transcends borders — Jacqueline Fernandez continues to raise the bar. Effortlessly. Elegantly. And always on her own terms.

