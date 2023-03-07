Jacqueline makes heads turn at Annual LA Italia Festival in a sky-blue dress

On the work front, Jacqueline has films Crack and Fateh lined up for release.

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo credit: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

The ever stunning, Jacqueline Fernandez landed in Los Angeles, USA over the weekend to attend the Annual Los Angeles Italia Festival and collect her “Woman of Excellence Award- In the Name of Line Wertmüller”.

Now she is ready to shine with her presence at the screening of her film Tell It Like A Woman at Los Angeles Italia, in a stunning sky blue dress.

Taking to her social media, the actress shared some truly amazing pictures of herself as she is ready to shine in her sky-blue dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

The actress, who appeared in the ensemble Hollywood film Tell It Like a Woman starring other names like Cara Delevingne, Eva Longoria, Freida Pinto, and Anne Watanabe among many others, won the award for her film, which was also screened at the film festival in California.

The song, ‘Applause’ from her international film also bagged a nomination for the Oscars recently, which makes for a lot for this young beauty to celebrate.

On the work front, Jacqueline is winning hearts with her latest song, Deewane, and up ahead she has the films Crack and Fateh lined up.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals!