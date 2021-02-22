Jacqueline Fernandez starts shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer - EasternEye
Jacqueline Fernandez starts shooting for Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer


Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



Most recently seen in the Netflix film Mrs. Serial Killer (2020), Jacqueline Fernandez has started shooting for her next Bachchan Pandey. The actress joined superstar Akshay Kumar on the sets of the film in Jaisalmer and kick-started the shoot. She took to Instagram to share the news and pictures from the sets.

Sharing a black-and-white picture with her co-star Akshay Kumar, Fernandez wrote: “The most excited today as I start shooting with Akshay Kumar for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji. Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year?”

Bachchan Pandey, which went on floors in the first week of January, is an action entertainer. In addition to Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi in important roles.



Earlier today, Sanon and Warsi announced that they have completed shooting for their portions in the film. “And it is a schedule wrap for me with Akshay Kumar for Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bachchan Pandey directed by Farhad Samji,” Sanon had written on social media.

She went on to add, “One of the best, most fun and memorable schedules I have had so far. Time just flew and we ended up making a film in between the echoing laughter, gaming sessions, and never-ending lunches and dinners as we all became one family! It was surely the saddest Goodbye from the beautiful Suryagarh Palace, but we shall meet again soon! Can’t wait to see you guys in cinemas!”

Warsi wrote, “Wrapped up Bachchan Pandey. This film is going to be very close to my heart because I met some of the most talented and really wonderful people. Kriti, Jacqueline, Akshay, Sajid, Farhad, and, of course, the crew, thank you so much.”



Bachchan Pandey, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to debut in cinemas on January 26, 2022.












