Website Logo
  • Saturday, May 29, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 322,512
Total Cases 27,729,247
Today's Fatalities 3,617
Today's Cases 173,790

Entertainment

Jacqueline Fernandez to join Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal on the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu soon

Jacqueline Fernandez (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is set to join Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal on the sets of the upcoming Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu soon. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the period action film is one of the most-anticipated projects in Tollywood as it marks superstar Pawan Kalyan’s maiden pan-Indian film.

The makers have reportedly signed Fernandez to play a pivotal role in the film. Not just her, actor Arjun Rampal has also been cast for a significant role. An official announcement confirming their casting is expected to be made soon.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which went on floors in 2020, has been attracting audiences’ attention even before its official announcement. The first look of the film released some time ago and amassed rousing response from the audience.

Filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi, who is known for helming NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (2019), is excited about helming yet another period film and that too for a pan-India audience. MM Keeravani is composing music for the film, while Gnana Shekar V.S. handles the camera.

The makers have locked Sankranti 2022 for the theatrical release of the film in four popular Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Buzz has it that Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s much-awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will also enter cinemas during the same time. More details are expected to arrive soon.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez has her plate full with several high-profile projects which are currently at various stages of development. While she has already wrapped up Bachchan Pandey and Bhoot Police, her films Cirkus and Attack are still in production. The actress was last seen in Mrs Serial Killer (2020) which premiered on Netflix.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

FILM
Dibakar Banerjee on the idea of making Detective Byomkesh Bakshy 2 without Sushant Singh Rajput
FILM
Bell Bottom makers to decide on the release medium soon
NEWS
Sohum Shah on playing Bheema Bharti in Maharani
NEWS
Annup Sonii: Digital platforms have given a lot of freedom to writers, actors and directors
FILM
Sidharth Shukla denies being approached for Adipurush
News
UK calls for more G7 progress to ensure green, sustainable global economy
FILM
Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer to be shot…
FILM
Hanu-Man: Prasanth Varma announces the first Telugu superhero film
NEWS
Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh team up for a music video titled Baarish…
FILM
Tamannaah Bhatia on stepping into Tabu’s shoes for Andhadhun Telugu remake: I’m not…
FILM
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria on the cast of Heropanti…
FILM
Jacqueline Fernandez: This phase of the pandemic has been heartbreaking
Eastern Eye

Videos

Huma Qureshi on her web series Maharani, reacts to the…
Tusshar Kapoor on completing 20 years in the industry, working…
Jahnavi Dhanrajgir on Broken But Beautiful 3, her experience of…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sports and politics to mix again in India-Pakistan World Cup…
Mosques remain open in Pakistan despite virus threats
Anurag Basu’s next titled Ludo
‘I want to be progressive’
My playlist – Gaurika
New beginnings