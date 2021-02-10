Jacqueline Fernandez to jet off to Jaisalmer to join the shoot of Bachchan Pandey

By: Mohnish Singh







Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be flying off to Jaisalmer to join the shoot of her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. Also starring Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, and Arshad Warsi in principal characters, the action-entertainer hit the shooting floor in the first week of January.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Bachchan Pandey is being directed by Farhad Samji who last helmed multi-starrer Housefull 4 (2019) for the same production house.

Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, and Jacqueline Fernandez will be in Jaisalmer this whole month until the first week of March. After wrapping up the outdoor schedule in Jaisalmer, the team will fly back to Mumbai to begin the next schedule.







A source close to the development informs an entertainment portal, “Jacqueline will fly off to Jaisalmer by mid-next week, and join the team of Bachchan Pandey for the shoot from the next week. She will be canning some important scenes of the film with Akshay and other members of the cast.”

While other cast members had begun the shoot for Bachchan Pandey last month, Fernandez will start shooting from the next week. The film will see Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor. Sanon plays the character of a journalist, who wishes to be a director and Warsi as a struggling actor. There is no update on the character that Fernandez is essaying in the film. Bachchan Pandey is speculated to be arriving in cinemas in January 2022.

Aside from Bachchan Pandey, Jacqueline Fernandez has a couple of more exciting projects in her pocket. She was recently shooting for 12 Street Entertainment and Tips Industries’ Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. The actress has also shot some portions for her next with Rohit Shetty, titled Cirkus. The film also stars Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.







Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.





