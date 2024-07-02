Hamza Shaikh named England Under-19 Test captain

Before joining the England U19 squad, Hamza Shaikh will represent Warwickshire in a First Class Counties Select XI against the West Indies starting Wednesday, 3 July.

Hamza Shaikh has 15 U19 caps but this will be his first time leading the national side. (Photo credit: Warwickshire County Cricket Club)

By: Vivek Mishra

Warwickshire batter Hamza Shaikh will lead the England Under-19 team in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

The 18-year-old, who has progressed through Warwickshire’s Youth Pathway since he was 10, expressed his excitement about captaining the team for the first time.

Shaikh will captain the U19s in two Youth Tests at Wormsley CC, High Wycombe (8-11 July) and Cheltenham CC (16-19 July). He has 15 U19 caps but this will be his first time leading the national side.

“Captaining England at any level is an incredible honour,” said Shaikh, who played two Youth Tests against Australia last summer and has an average of 53 in his 13 Under-19 ODIs. “I’ve got to know the guys well over the last couple of years, so I know I’ll have great support and experience to draw on.”

Shaikh also mentioned his previous experience captaining academy and youth pathway teams, adding, “I like to think I’m a fairly calm guy and captaincy doesn’t phase me. I’m looking forward to the challenge and hopefully coming away with a series win.”

Before joining the England U19 squad, Shaikh will represent Warwickshire in a First Class Counties Select XI against the West Indies at Beckenham, starting Wednesday, 3 July. This game is part of the West Indies’ Test preparations.

The England U19 squad includes Archie Vaughan, son of former England captain Michael Vaughan, and Rocky Flintoff, son of former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff.

The full squad is: Hamza Shaikh, Farhan Ahmed, Charlie Brand, Jack Carney, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, Kesh Fonseka, Alex French, Alex Green, Eddie Jack, Freddie McCann, Harry Moore, Noah Thain, and Archie Vaughan.