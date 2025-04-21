Skip to content
Pope Francis dies at 88, Vatican announces

Throughout his papacy, he received criticism from conservatives who felt he moved away from long-standing traditions. At the same time, some progressives believed he had not gone far enough in reforming the Church.

The Pope had recently recovered from a serious case of double pneumonia.

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 21, 2025
POPE FRANCIS, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced in a video statement on Monday.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell made the announcement on the Vatican’s TV channel. “Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” he said. “At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

The Pope had recently recovered from a serious case of double pneumonia.

Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, was elected pope on March 13, 2013. His election surprised many Church observers, as the Argentine cleric was often seen as an outsider.

He chose not to move into the traditional papal apartments in the Apostolic Palace, opting instead for a more communal residence. He said this decision was for his “psychological health.”

He took charge of the Church at a time when it was facing criticism over child sex abuse scandals and internal divisions within the Vatican. He was chosen with a clear mandate to bring order.

Throughout his papacy, he received criticism from conservatives who felt he moved away from long-standing traditions. At the same time, some progressives believed he had not gone far enough in reforming the Church.

Despite internal challenges, Francis gained international attention and drew large crowds during his travels, where he often promoted peace and interfaith dialogue and spoke in support of migrants and other marginalised groups.

For much of his papacy, Francis shared the Vatican with his predecessor, Benedict XVI, who had resigned in 2013. Benedict continued to live in the Holy See until his death in December 2022.

By February 2025, Francis had appointed nearly 80 per cent of the cardinal electors who will choose the next pope. This could raise the chances of a successor who continues his direction, despite resistance from traditionalists.

(With inputs from agencies)

