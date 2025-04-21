Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Tributes for Pope Francis led by UK, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

The Pope led the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics and was widely acknowledged for his efforts towards peace and social justice.

pope-tributes

Members of various faith communities light candles as they pay respects in front of a portrait of Pope Francis during a condolence meeting in New Delhi on April 21, 2025. (Photo; Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 21, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

Leaders from the UK, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were among the first to pay tribute to Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the age of 88.

The Pope led the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics and was widely acknowledged for his efforts towards peace and social justice.

Prime minister Keir Starmer said Pope Francis showed “courageous” leadership and “never lost hope of a better world”. “His leadership in a complex and challenging time for the world and the church was courageous, yet always came from a place of deep humility,” Starmer said. UK government buildings will fly flags at half-mast for a day in his honour.

King Charles said he was “deeply saddened” by the Pope’s death. He said he had been “greatly moved” to visit the pontiff earlier this month with Queen Camilla. “Through his work and care for both people and planet, he profoundly touched the lives of so many,” said the King.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi said he was “deeply pained” and described Pope Francis as “a beacon of compassion, humility and spiritual courage”. “I fondly recall my meetings with him and was greatly inspired by his commitment to inclusive and all-round development,” Modi said.

Bangladesh’s interim government also paid its respects. Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus called the Pope a “true friend and kindred spirit”. “Pope Francis was a towering figure of moral clarity, humility, and compassion in our time,” said a statement from Yunus’s office. It added that the two had worked together on causes such as social justice and care for the natural world.

Sri Lankan president Anura Kumara Dissanayake said the Pope left a legacy of “compassion, justice and interfaith harmony”. “His unwavering commitment to peace, compassion and humanity has left an indelible mark on the world,” he said.
World leaders from across continents also shared their messages.

US president Donald Trump wrote, “Rest in Peace Pope Francis! May God Bless him and all who loved him!”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Pope Francis “prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians”. “We grieve together with Catholics and all Christians,” he said.

ALSO READ: From Sede Vacante to Habemus Papam, what happens after the pope dies

Russian president Vladimir Putin called Pope Francis a “wise” religious leader and “a consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice”. He also said the Pope had promoted dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches.

Former US president Joe Biden said Pope Francis was “unlike any who came before him” and “one of the most consequential leaders of our time”. “I am better for having known him,” Biden wrote on X, sharing a photo of their meeting.

Argentine president Javier Milei, the Pope’s fellow countryman, said: “In spite of differences that today seem minor, to have known him in his goodness and wisdom was a true honour for me.”

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan described Pope Francis as a “respected statesman” and “a spiritual leader who placed great importance on dialogue between different faith groups”. He also noted the Pope’s role in highlighting humanitarian issues, including the Palestinian cause.

French president Emmanuel Macron said the Pope stood “on the side of the most vulnerable and the most fragile” and supported “brotherly humankind”.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni said, “Pope Francis has returned to the Father’s home. It is deeply sad news, because a great man has left us.”

Israeli president Isaac Herzog said the Pope valued “fostering strong ties with the Jewish world and in advancing interfaith dialogue as a path toward greater understanding and mutual respect”.

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas called Pope Francis a “faithful friend of the Palestinian people”. He noted that the Pope “recognised the Palestinian state and authorised the Palestinian flag to be raised in the Vatican”.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez said the Pope’s “commitment to peace, social justice and the most vulnerable leaves a profound legacy”.

Germany’s incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed “great sorrow” and described Pope Francis as a man “guided by humility and faith”. He added that the Pope would be remembered for his “indefatigable commitment” to justice and reconciliation.

Kenyan president William Ruto said Pope Francis “exemplified servant leadership through his humility, his unwavering commitment to inclusivity and justice, and his deep compassion for the poor and the vulnerable”.

Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos said the Pope led “not only with wisdom but with a heart open to all, especially the poor and forgotten”.

(With inputs from agencies)

anura kumara dissanayakebangladeshdeath of popedonald trumpindiajavier mileikeir starmerking charlesmuhammad yunusnarendra modipope diespope francispope francis deathpope francis diesrecep tayyip erdogansri lankaukvolodymyr zelensky

Related News

Saint-Peters-Basilica-Getty
Featured

Who could be the next pope? A look at 15 likely successors

Who will be the next Pope? 'Conclave' offers a thrilling glimpse into the secret ceremony
Entertainment

Who will be the next Pope? 'Conclave' offers a thrilling glimpse into the secret ceremony

DIY Dental Care: Are Home Teeth Whitening Kits the Future of Smiles?
Sponsored Feature

DIY Dental Care: Are Home Teeth Whitening Kits the Future of Smiles?

Thinking of Taking Your Business to the Next Level? Implement These Tips!
Sponsored Feature

Thinking of Taking Your Business to the Next Level? Implement These Tips!

More For You

JD-Vance-Getty

JD Vance Lands in India, Begins Four-Day Diplomatic Visit

getty image

JD Vance lands in India for his four-day visit

US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance arrived in India on Monday for a four-day visit, during which he is scheduled to meet prime minister Narendra Modi. The visit comes as India looks to secure a trade deal with the US and avoid increased tariffs.

Vance's visit, which includes family engagements, will also see discussions with Modi. He is expected to review the progress made on issues agreed upon during Modi’s February meeting with US president Donald Trump in Washington, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Keep ReadingShow less
pope-francis

The Pope had recently recovered from a serious case of double pneumonia.

Getty Images

Pope Francis dies at 88, Vatican announces

POPE FRANCIS, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced in a video statement on Monday.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell made the announcement on the Vatican’s TV channel. “Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” he said. “At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Vance, Modi talks to focus on 'US-India strategic ties'

JD Vance (R) with Narendra Modi. (Photo by LEAH MILLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Vance, Modi talks to focus on 'US-India strategic ties'

US vice president JD Vance will begin a four-day official visit to India on Monday (21), as part of efforts to strengthen economic, trade and strategic ties between the two countries. He will be accompanied by his wife Usha Vance, their three children, and top US officials.

The visit comes at a critical time, as the US and India aim to finalise a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement. Both sides are also looking to boost cooperation in defence, technology, and regional security amid ongoing tensions with China.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajasthan's Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates IPL history

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Rajasthan's Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates IPL history

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI was thrust into the Indian Premier League (IPL) spotlight as its youngest debutant on Saturday (19) and the 14-year-old announced himself in spectacular style with a massive six off the first ball he faced.

The Rajasthan Royals left-hander came into the squad for the clash with Lucknow Super Giants in place of captain Sanju Samson and was an impact substitute during their chase of 181, where he started by smashing Shardul Thakur over extra cover.

Keep ReadingShow less
Musk-Modi

Elon Musk's statement came a day after a conversation with prime minister Narendra Modi.

Musk says he will visit India following talk with Modi

TESLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday that he is looking forward to visiting India later this year.

His statement came a day after a conversation with prime minister Narendra Modi. The two discussed the potential for collaboration in the fields of technology and innovation.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc