Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

From Sede Vacante to Habemus Papam, what happens after the pope dies

Pope Francis, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, died at the age of 88 on Monday.

pope-francis-getty

Cathedral staff set up an image of Pope Francis inside The Metropolitan Cathedral of the Most Precious Blood, informally known as Westminster Cathedral, in central London on April 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 21, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE DEATH of Pope Francis on Monday has triggered the Catholic Church’s established process for selecting a new leader.

This includes a transition period followed by the election of a new pope by the cardinals.

The process follows centuries-old traditions, with some changes made during Pope Francis’s time. Here is how it unfolds:

Sede Vacante

After a pope dies, the Church enters a period called "Sede Vacante" (Vacant See). During this time, a senior cardinal manages daily affairs until a new pope is elected.

The camerlengo, or chamberlain, is the only senior Vatican official who stays in post. In this case, it will be Irish-American Cardinal Kevin Farrell, appointed by Francis in February 2019.

One of his key duties is to confirm the pope’s death. In the past, this was done by tapping the pope’s forehead three times with a silver hammer while calling out his birth name.

The camerlengo also oversees the destruction of the “Fisherman’s Ring,” a gold signet ring used by each pope. While it was originally destroyed to prevent forgery, the act now symbolises the end of a papacy and takes place in the presence of the cardinals.

Funeral arrangements

Cardinals from around the world will meet in general congregations to plan the funeral and other events. The burial must take place between the fourth and sixth day after death. They will also organise the "novemdiales," the nine days of mourning.

While recent popes were buried in St Peter’s Basilica, Francis had requested to be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome.

His body will be placed in a single coffin made of wood and zinc, departing from the traditional use of three coffins made of cypress, lead, and elm.

A Vatican official said this change reflects Francis’s view of the pope’s role as “a pastor and disciple of Christ, and not of a powerful man of this world.”

Francis’s open coffin will be available for public veneration in St Peter’s Basilica. The tradition of displaying the pope’s body on a raised platform supported by cushions will not be followed.

The conclave

The general congregations also allow cardinals to discuss potential successors, or "papabili".

The date for the conclave must be set for no less than 15 and no more than 20 days after the pope’s death.

The conclave brings together cardinals under the age of 80 in a closed-door process to elect the new pope. The system dates back to the 13th century.

There are currently 135 cardinal electors, with 108 appointed by Francis. They include 53 from Europe, 20 from North America, 18 from Africa, 23 from Asia, four from Oceania, and 17 from South America.

The conclave takes place in the Sistine Chapel. The word “conclave” means “with a key”, referring to the cardinals being secluded until a decision is made.

Cardinals take an oath of secrecy and face ex-communication if broken.

Voting occurs twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon until a candidate secures a two-thirds majority.

At the end of each voting session, the ballots are burned in a stove.

Black smoke means no decision has been made, while white smoke signals a successful vote. St Peter’s bells ring alongside the white smoke.

Habemus Papam

When a new pope is elected, he is led into the “sala delle lacrime” or Room of Tears in the Sistine Chapel to reflect.

The dean of the College of Cardinals, currently Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, asks whether he accepts the role and what name he will take. The moment he accepts, he becomes the bishop of Rome and the new pope.

The new pope changes into papal vestments — prepared in three sizes — and receives homage from each cardinal.

Soon after, he appears on the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica. The senior cardinal deacon, currently Renato Raffaele Martino, announces to the crowd in Latin: “Habemus Papam!” (We have a pope!).

pope francis deathwhat happens when the pope diessede vacantecamerlengoconclavenext popepope funeralnew pope electionpapal successionpope diespope is dead

Related News

Saint-Peters-Basilica-Getty
Featured

Who could be the next pope? A look at 15 likely successors

Who will be the next Pope? 'Conclave' offers a thrilling glimpse into the secret ceremony
Entertainment

Who will be the next Pope? 'Conclave' offers a thrilling glimpse into the secret ceremony

DIY Dental Care: Are Home Teeth Whitening Kits the Future of Smiles?
Sponsored Feature

DIY Dental Care: Are Home Teeth Whitening Kits the Future of Smiles?

Thinking of Taking Your Business to the Next Level? Implement These Tips!
Sponsored Feature

Thinking of Taking Your Business to the Next Level? Implement These Tips!

More For You

JD Vance’ childrens

JD Vance’s children charm the crowd in traditional Indian attire upon their arrival in Delhi, capturing hearts across social media

Sansad TV

JD Vance’s children steal the spotlight in traditional Indian wear on their first visit to Delhi

On a sunny Monday morning in Delhi, US Vice-President JD Vance’s children made an instant impression, not through speeches or policy, but through the simple warmth of tradition. As they stepped off the plane, dressed in Indian ethnic wear, they quietly stole the spotlight.

Eight-year-old Ewan wore a simple grey kurta with white pyjamas. His younger brother, five-year-old Vivek, stood out in a bright yellow kurta. Their youngest sibling, three-year-old Mirabel, looked vibrant in a teal anarkali suit with a matching jacket. The trio became instant favourites among photographers, and their pictures quickly spread across social media, with many calling the gesture a sweet nod to Indian culture.

Keep ReadingShow less
pope-tributes

Members of various faith communities light candles as they pay respects in front of a portrait of Pope Francis during a condolence meeting in New Delhi on April 21, 2025. (Photo; Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tributes for Pope Francis led by UK, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Leaders from the UK, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were among the first to pay tribute to Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the age of 88.

The Pope led the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics and was widely acknowledged for his efforts towards peace and social justice.

Keep ReadingShow less
uk-school-breakfast-iStock

A school with 50 per cent participation could receive up to £23,000 annually, according to the government. (Representational image: iStock)

iStock

750 schools to pilot free breakfast clubs from Tuesday

FREE breakfast clubs will begin at 750 schools across England from Tuesday as part of a government trial running until July.
The programme will offer parents of primary school children half an hour of free morning childcare.

The Department for Education said breakfast clubs play a role in tackling child poverty and are part of its plan to reduce barriers to opportunity. Schools will receive a set-up payment and will be reimbursed based on attendance.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD-Vance-Getty

JD Vance Lands in India, Begins Four-Day Diplomatic Visit

getty image

JD Vance lands in India for his four-day visit

US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance arrived in India on Monday for a four-day visit, during which he is scheduled to meet prime minister Narendra Modi. The visit comes as India looks to secure a trade deal with the US and avoid increased tariffs.

Vance's visit, which includes family engagements, will also see discussions with Modi. He is expected to review the progress made on issues agreed upon during Modi’s February meeting with US president Donald Trump in Washington, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian Media Group unveils first-ever Women of Colour Power List

(From left) Asian Media Group Executive Editor Shailesh Solanki, Chief Operating Officer Aditya Solanki and Managing Editor Kalpesh Solanki unveil inaugural “Women of Colour Power List 2025” at 2025 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show in New Orleans

Asian Media Group unveils first-ever Women of Colour Power List

ASIAN MEDIA GROUP USA, publisher of Asian Hospitality magazine, launched the first-ever “Women of Colour Power List 2025” at the 2025 AAHOA Convention & Trade Show in New Orleans, honouring 51 women reshaping the US hospitality industry.

The publication is the first to spotlight the achievements of women of colour, recognising their resilience, innovation, and leadership.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc