BAPS' Mahant Swami Maharaj offers condolences on the passing of Pope Francis

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj has offered condolences following the passing of Pope Francis, expressing solidarity with the Catholic community around the world.

In a letter addressed to members of the Roman Catholic Church, Mahant Swami Maharaj conveyed heartfelt prayers on behalf of the global BAPS Swaminarayan Hindu fellowship. The letter described the late pontiff as “a beacon of hope, compassion, and unity” and highlighted his efforts in promoting social justice, environmental stewardship, and interfaith harmony.

“Pope Francis will be remembered for his commitment to the marginalised and his call for global solidarity,” the letter read. “We commend his endeavours to build bridges between different faiths, including his promotion of respect for the Hindu community and other religious traditions.”

The letter, signed by Sadhu Keshavjivandas on behalf of Mahant Swami Maharaj, concluded with a message of shared mourning and prayer: “We stand in solidarity with you. We share in your sorrow and pray to God and all the divine energies that you find comfort in the legacy of simplicity and compassion that Pope Francis strove to promote.”

Additional tributes were shared by Pujya Brahmavihari Swami and the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Remembering Pope Francis’s visit to the UAE and his role in the signing of the Human Fraternity Document in Abu Dhabi on 4 February 2019, Brahmavihari Swami said, “His humility and unwavering commitment to human dignity touched hearts across the world. His deep respect for all faiths, including the Indian and Hindu communities, opened new paths for understanding and harmony.”

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is an international Hindu fellowship affiliated with the United Nations. With over one million members and 5,000 centres worldwide, it works to promote spiritual growth and community welfare. Under the leadership of Mahant Swami Maharaj, the organisation continues to serve individuals and families through values of peace, service and harmony.

For more information, visit baps.org.

