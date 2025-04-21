Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Who could be the next pope? A look at 15 likely successors

Fifteen cardinals from around the world are being seen as possible candidates to take on the role of pope. Known as “papabili,” these figures include diplomats, theologians, and Vatican officials.

Saint-Peters-Basilica-Getty

Birds flying above Saint Peter's Basilica following the death of Pope Francis, in Saint Peter's Square, the Vatican, on April 21, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 21, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

The death of Pope Francis on April 21 has triggered a period of mourning across the Catholic Church, and also set off the process to choose his successor.

Fifteen cardinals from around the world are being seen as possible candidates to take on the role of pope. Known as “papabili,” these figures include diplomats, theologians, and Vatican officials. They are listed below by region.

This list is not exhaustive, and the next pope could be someone else.

EUROPE

  • Pietro Parolin (Italy), 70, Vatican Secretary of StateParolin, the Vatican's chief diplomat, has served as the number two in the Holy See for most of Pope Francis's tenure. He is known both internationally and within the Roman Curia. A member of the pope's Council of Cardinals, Parolin played a key role in the 2018 deal between the Holy See and China on bishop appointments.
  • Pierbattista Pizzaballa (Italy), 60, Latin Patriarch of JerusalemPizzaballa oversees an archdiocese covering Israel, the Palestinian territories, Jordan, and Cyprus. He became a cardinal in September 2023, shortly before the Israel-Hamas conflict began. He has led calls for peace and celebrated Christmas Mass in Gaza and Jerusalem in 2024.
  • Matteo Maria Zuppi (Italy), 69, Archbishop of BolognaZuppi has acted as a Vatican diplomat for over 30 years, including as the pope’s peace envoy for Ukraine. He supports welcoming migrants and gay Catholics. He has been president of the Italian Episcopal Conference since 2022
  • Claudio Gugerotti (Italy), 69Gugerotti, an expert on Slavic regions, has served as papal nuncio in several countries, including the UK and Ukraine. He became Prefect of the Dicastery for the Eastern Churches in 2022 and has advised Pope Francis on the Russia-Ukraine war.
  • Jean-Marc Aveline (France), 66, Archbishop of MarseilleBorn in Algeria and based in Marseille, Aveline became a cardinal in 2022. A close friend of Pope Francis, he has supported interreligious dialogue and migrant rights.
  • Anders Arborelius (Sweden), 75, Bishop of StockholmAppointed in 2017 as Sweden’s first cardinal, Arborelius is a convert to Catholicism. He opposes women deacons and blessings for same-sex couples. Like Pope Francis, he supports accepting migrants into Europe.
  • Mario Grech (Malta), 68, Bishop emeritus of GozoGrech is secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, which collects input from local churches on key issues and sends them to the pope. He has called for “fraternal dialogue” while reminding that the Church is hierarchical.
  • Peter Erdo (Hungary), 72, Metropolitan Archbishop of Esztergom-BudapestA canon law expert fluent in seven languages, Erdo is known for interreligious openness. His ties with Hungarian PM Viktor Orban have drawn scrutiny. He holds conservative views on issues like same-sex marriage.
  • Jean-Claude Hollerich (Luxembourg), 67, Archbishop of LuxembourgA Jesuit like Pope Francis, Hollerich lived in Japan for over 20 years and advises the pope as a member of the Council of Cardinals. He supports environmental action and lay participation in Church life.
ASI
  • Luis Antonio Tagle (Philippines), 67, Archbishop emeritus of ManilaTagle, often seen as Asia’s leading candidate, is known for his openness and criticism of Church shortcomings, including abuse cases. He was made a cardinal in 2012 and was also considered in the 2013 conclave.
  • Charles Maung Bo (Myanmar), 76, Archbishop of YangonMyanmar’s first cardinal, Bo was appointed by Pope Francis in 2015. He has spoken in favour of dialogue and reconciliation, especially after the 2021 coup. He has defended the Rohingya and raised concerns about human trafficking.
AFRICA
  • Peter Turkson (Ghana), 76, Archbishop emeritus of Cape CoastTurkson is a prominent African cardinal and currently Chancellor of two Vatican academies. He once said a black pope would "have a rough time". He speaks six languages and has addressed global forums like Davos.
  • Fridolin Ambongo Besungu (DR Congo), 65, Archbishop of KinshasaAmbongo is the only African member of Pope Francis’s Council of Cardinals. In 2024, he joined other African bishops in opposing the Vatican’s stance on same-sex blessings. In 2023, he said, “Africa is the future of the Church, it’s obvious.”
AMERICAS
  • Robert Francis Prevost (US), 69, Archbishop-Bishop emeritus of ChiclayoPrevost, originally from Chicago, is Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, advising on bishop appointments. He served in Peru for years and became a cardinal in 2023. He also heads the Pontifical Commission for Latin America.
  • Timothy Dolan (US), 75, Archbishop of New YorkDolan, a theological conservative, has opposed abortion and dealt with clergy abuse issues in Milwaukee. In New York, he has worked to connect with the Hispanic Catholic community.
(With inputs from AFP)
anders arboreliuscardinalscatholic churchclaudio gugerottifridolin ambongo besungujeanclaude hollerichjeanmarc avelineluis antonio taglemario grechmatteo maria zuppinext popepapabilipierbattista pizzaballapietro parolinpope diespope francispope francis deathpope francis diesvatican cityvatican officialswho could be the next popewho will be the next pope

Related News

Who will be the next Pope? 'Conclave' offers a thrilling glimpse into the secret ceremony
Entertainment

Who will be the next Pope? 'Conclave' offers a thrilling glimpse into the secret ceremony

DIY Dental Care: Are Home Teeth Whitening Kits the Future of Smiles?
Sponsored Feature

DIY Dental Care: Are Home Teeth Whitening Kits the Future of Smiles?

Thinking of Taking Your Business to the Next Level? Implement These Tips!
Sponsored Feature

Thinking of Taking Your Business to the Next Level? Implement These Tips!

JD Vance’ childrens
News

JD Vance’s children steal the spotlight in traditional Indian wear on their first visit to Delhi

More For You

pope-tributes

Members of various faith communities light candles as they pay respects in front of a portrait of Pope Francis during a condolence meeting in New Delhi on April 21, 2025. (Photo; Getty Images)

Getty Images

Tributes for Pope Francis led by UK, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka

Leaders from the UK, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were among the first to pay tribute to Pope Francis, who died on Monday at the age of 88.

The Pope led the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics and was widely acknowledged for his efforts towards peace and social justice.

Keep ReadingShow less
JD-Vance-Getty

JD Vance Lands in India, Begins Four-Day Diplomatic Visit

getty image

JD Vance lands in India for his four-day visit

US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance arrived in India on Monday for a four-day visit, during which he is scheduled to meet prime minister Narendra Modi. The visit comes as India looks to secure a trade deal with the US and avoid increased tariffs.

Vance's visit, which includes family engagements, will also see discussions with Modi. He is expected to review the progress made on issues agreed upon during Modi’s February meeting with US president Donald Trump in Washington, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Keep ReadingShow less
pope-francis

The Pope had recently recovered from a serious case of double pneumonia.

Getty Images

Pope Francis dies at 88, Vatican announces

POPE FRANCIS, the first Latin American to lead the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88, the Vatican announced in a video statement on Monday.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell made the announcement on the Vatican’s TV channel. “Dear brothers and sisters, it is with profound sadness I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” he said. “At 7:35 this morning the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Vance, Modi talks to focus on 'US-India strategic ties'

JD Vance (R) with Narendra Modi. (Photo by LEAH MILLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Vance, Modi talks to focus on 'US-India strategic ties'

US vice president JD Vance will begin a four-day official visit to India on Monday (21), as part of efforts to strengthen economic, trade and strategic ties between the two countries. He will be accompanied by his wife Usha Vance, their three children, and top US officials.

The visit comes at a critical time, as the US and India aim to finalise a long-awaited bilateral trade agreement. Both sides are also looking to boost cooperation in defence, technology, and regional security amid ongoing tensions with China.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rajasthan's Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates IPL history

Vaibhav Suryavanshi in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

Rajasthan's Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates IPL history

VAIBHAV SURYAVANSHI was thrust into the Indian Premier League (IPL) spotlight as its youngest debutant on Saturday (19) and the 14-year-old announced himself in spectacular style with a massive six off the first ball he faced.

The Rajasthan Royals left-hander came into the squad for the clash with Lucknow Super Giants in place of captain Sanju Samson and was an impact substitute during their chase of 181, where he started by smashing Shardul Thakur over extra cover.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc