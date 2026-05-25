Indian-origin mother and son become mayors in UK

IN A double achievement for an India-origin family from Haryana in the UK, 23-year-old Tushar Kumar and his mother Parveen Rani have been elected mayors in two councils.

Tushar, who earlier became the youngest Indian-origin mayor in the UK, was elected the youngest-ever Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council. A week later, his mother Parveen Rani was elected the first Indian-origin Mayor of Hertsmere Borough Council.

Tushar’s father Sunil Dahiya told PTI over the phone on Sunday that Tushar was elected mayor on May 13, while Parveen became mayor on May 20.

The family’s ancestral village, Rohna, is in Kharkhoda in Haryana’s Sonipat district. They had lived in Rohtak for many years before moving to the UK in 2013.

Dahiya, a businessman, said the family moved to the UK without any fixed plans.

“We had not come with any specific thing in mind when we moved to the UK in 2013... Tushar was just 10 years old then,” he said.

“Today, it is a matter of great pride that a mother and her son from a family of Indian origin have become mayors at the same time,” he said.

Dahiya said both Tushar and his mother had long been involved in community service activities, with Tushar active in such work from a young age.

According to Dahiya, Tushar was elected councillor at the age of 20 while studying at a college in London.

He said the family remains connected to its roots in Haryana and still has a house in Rohtak where other family members live.

“We always stay connected with our roots. We visit our hometown every year,” he said.

Tushar believes age should not stop young people from entering public or community service and says people should not wait for a certain age before getting involved, his father said. He also believes in staying connected to one’s culture and heritage.

Dahiya said Tushar’s opportunities came through volunteering and community work. He said Tushar is proud of his Indian heritage and of serving a diverse British town with people from different cultures.

Tushar recently took charge as Mayor of Elstree and Borehamwood. The Labour councillor joined Elstree and Borehamwood Town Council in 2023 and had earlier served as deputy mayor.

“Tushar and his mother also used to teach Hindi free of cost to those born and brought up in the UK. Tushar is also connected with a charity-based organisation — the Hindi Shiksha Parishad,” the father said.

He said both Tushar and his mother contested elections for the first time in 2023 and were elected councillors.

“Prior to her mayoral appointment, Parveen also served as Cabinet Member for Streetscene, Parks, Leisure and Culture, deputy mayor of Hertsmere, and Global Envoy for Film and Television. Tushar became deputy mayor in 2025,” Dahiya said.

Tushar graduated from King's College London. He was a second-year undergraduate student pursuing a BSc in politics when he became a councillor at the age of 20. He will begin his Master’s degree in September this year.

“My younger son is also pursuing his degree from King's College. He is also a trustee in King's College Students’ Union...,” Dahiya said.

He added that Parveen Rani is focused on community service, education, culture and bringing people together across different backgrounds and generations.

(With inputs from PTI)