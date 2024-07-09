  • Wednesday, July 10, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Vatican cricket team scores runs and friendship on UK tour

The Vatican (St Peter’s) Cricket Team mainly consists of theological students in Rome. Their tours aim to promote friendship between the Catholic Church and the host country.

The team was on a week-long UK tour, having already played against the England over-60s team. (Photo credit: X/@VaticanNews)

By: Vivek Mishra

A group of Catholic priests and seminarians from the Vatican cricket team, dressed in clerical collars and yellow blazers, gathered outside St James’s Palace. They were ready to play against the King’s XI at Windsor Castle.

“Wherever we go, we always wear the clerical shirts,” said team captain Father Joseph Ettolil. “It’s not because we are famous cricketers, but because the Vatican cricket team is famous.”

The team was on a week-long UK tour, having already played against the England over-60s team and St Mary’s University, Twickenham. This was their tenth foreign tour since their founding in 2014, with previous tours including trips to Kenya, Argentina, Malta, and Spain, reported The Times.

The Vatican (St Peter’s) Cricket Team mainly consists of theological students in Rome. Their tours aim to promote friendship between the Catholic Church and the host country.

“All of the priests and seminarians who play on the team generally have the instincts for cricket,” said Dane Kirby, the team’s coach. “Most of them haven’t played with a hard ball until they get to Rome.”

The team is overseen by Vatican Athletics. Pope Francis emphasised the power of sport to “build bridges, break down barriers, and foster peaceful relations.”

Before their match against the King’s XI, the Pope hoped the game would “promote Christian unity.” The King expressed his delight at the match, stating both sides were “brought together by a love of cricket.”

The King’s XI, composed of household members, won the match in a tense 20-over game, reported the newspaper. The Vatican side had won against St Mary’s University but lost to the England Seniors’ teams.

Father Eamonn O’Higgins, the team’s manager, urged players to make a positive impression as they might be the only Catholic priests some people would ever meet. The team embraced this, engaging politely with curious onlookers.

Chris Trott, the UK’s ambassador to the Holy See, noted the visit would help build diplomatic and church relations, The Times reported. “Sport builds friendship and overcomes barriers,” he said.

This year’s team included players from Kerala, India, a region with an ancient Christian community.

Related Stories

Sports
England to tour Pakistan for Three Tests in October
Sports
Geoffrey Boycott diagnosed with cancer for second time
Sports
Hamza Shaikh named England Under-19 Test captain
Sports
Kohli, Rohit retire from T20 internationals
HEADLINE STORY
India erupts with joy as Rohit-led team clinch T20 World Cup crown
Sports
India score highest team total in women’s Test cricket
HEADLINE STORY
Undefeated India, South Africa clash in T20 World Cup final
HEADLINE STORY
India eye revenge against England in T20 WC semis
Sports
T20 World Cup: South Africa reach first ever final
Sports
Tributes paid to DLS method co-creator Frank Duckworth
Sports
T20 WC: Afghanistan and South Africa aim to make history in semis clash
Sports
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach T20 WC semis, Australia knocked out

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
labour-bank-branch-closure
‘New targets and planning reforms a welcome change for urban…
New National Wealth Fund to boost investment in UK
Buckingham Palace balcony
Buckingham Palace opens iconic balcony room to visitors
apsana-begum
MP accuses Starmer of ignoring Muslim voters
Rwanda says no repayment clause in scrapped migrant deal
isi-can-tap-phone-calls
Pakistan’s spy agency gets legal powers to tap phone calls