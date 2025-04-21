John Cena becomes greatest WWE champion of all time with historic 17th title

Skip to content
John Cena Breaks WWE Record with 17th Championship at WrestleMania 41

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 21, 2025
John Cena has just stepped into new territory, becoming the only wrestler in WWE history to hold 17 world championship titles. His win over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 was a career-defining moment that now separates him from wrestling icon Ric Flair, who held the record at 16 for decades.

The win came with help from rapper Travis Scott, whose surprise appearance tipped the match in Cena’s favour. It’s a twist that fits right into Cena’s recent shift into a heel (villain) role, a first in over 20 years. At 47, Cena’s still playing the game like he’s got something to prove, even after announcing his retirement plans for 2025.

This WrestleMania wasn’t just historic because of Cena’s win. It was also the first one streamed live on Netflix, reaching millions under a massive £4 billion (₹419 billion) deal. The weekend also marked WWE’s global expansion with the acquisition of Mexico’s Lucha Libre AAA, a major wrestling promotion.

Several new champions were crowned over the weekend. Jey Uso clinched his first World Heavyweight title, stepping out from his famous father Rikishi’s shadow. Dominik Mysterio, son of Rey Mysterio, picked up his first Intercontinental Championship, and Becky Lynch returned after a year-long break to win the Women’s Tag Titles with Lyra Valkyria.

Women wrestlers delivered standout moments too. Tiffany Stratton beat Charlotte Flair to retain her title, and Iyo Sky successfully defended hers in a high-stakes triple threat against Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair.

Fans, however, weren’t thrilled about everything. This year’s WrestleMania was saturated with product placements, from logos splashed across the ring to wrestler outfits designed around video game promos. The constant advertising led some to nickname it “Ad-a-Mania.”

Yet, when the cameras were focused on the ring, the performances spoke louder than the sponsors. Cena’s victory capped a night that balanced nostalgia, shock, and spectacle, all the things wrestling fans love.

As Cena’s farewell tour continues, questions remain. Will he retire as champion? Will he walk away with the title like he’s teased? Or is there still one more twist left?

For now, what’s certain is this: John Cena isn’t just a name in wrestling history. He is the history.

