Hanumankind drops Kerala’s chenda beats at Coachella, redefining desi rap and Indian hip-hop

The Texas-raised rapper’s electrifying set featuring Indian martial arts and traditional drummers won over global audiences at the iconic music festival.

Hanumankind's Chenda Melam Fusion Shakes Up Coachella 2025

Hanumankind performs at the Mojave Tent during Coachella 2025

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 15, 2025
On a sweltering April evening in California’s Coachella Valley, something unexpected cut through the desert air, something thunderous: the rhythm of Kerala’s traditional chenda melam! Hanumankind, the Texas-raised rapper with roots in Kerala, showed up to the global music festival bringing a piece of home with him.

Dressed in black jeans and a ganji, Hanumankind commanded the stage with an energy that was impossible to ignore. But the most iconic part of the performance was the presence of Kochuveettil Beats, a traditional chenda melam ensemble dressed in crisp white mundus. As the drummers pounded out fierce rhythms, Hanumankind launched into Run It Up, his latest hit and the crowd packed with both die-hard fans and curious newcomers, went wild.

A global stage for Kerala’s heritage

The chenda, a cylindrical drum central to Kerala’s temple festivals and classical arts like Kathakali, isn’t something you’d expect at Coachella. It’s part of a larger performance tradition that requires training, discipline, and timing. In Kerala, it’s heard during poorams or festivals, temple rituals, and classical dance dramas like Koodiyattam. Yet, Hanumankind made it feel all contemporary, and effortlessly stylish. "Make some noise for my chenda boys!" he shouted, grinning as the audience roared back.

Bringing Kerala to the world, one track at a time

This authenticity is what’s driving Hanumankind’s rise. Unlike many artists who dilute their roots for global appeal, he leans into them. His 2024 breakout track Big Dawgs, which went viral with over 110 million YouTube views, was already a huge moment. But bringing chenda to Coachella? That was just next-level! The drummers from Kochuveettil Beats didn’t miss a beat. They brought a completely distinct visual and sonic identity to the set. It was rooted in tradition but not frozen in time. It used heritage as a launchpad, not a limitation.

Run It Up isn’t just another hip-hop banger. It features Indian martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka, and Thang-Ta, shot with a flair that makes it feel both cinematic and rooted. It’s not the first time he’s done this. His breakout track Big Dawgs, released in 2024 with producer Kalmi, took off globally, eventually crossing 100 million views on YouTube and trending across Spotify and TikTok. That track positioned him as a name to watch but Run It Up has pushed him into a different league, even catching the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke about the song during his radio programme Mann Ki Baat as an example of Indian heritage finding global recognition.


Beyond the hype

Hanumankind’s Coachella debut marks a turning point for how Indian hip-hop can evolve and be experienced internationally. It shows that you don’t have to shed your identity to stand on a global stage but you can, in fact, take it with you, drums and all.

The energy in the tent that day was electric: all phones out, voices up, limbs moving. And at the centre of it was a rapper who chose to bring a piece of Kerala with him.

He’ll be back for Weekend 2 of Coachella. And if the first performance was any indication, he’s not just representing India, he’s reimagining what Indian representation can sound like!

