Hanumankind drops new track ‘Run It Up’: A high-octane fusion of rap & tradition

Kerala-born, Houston-raised rapper Hanumankind is back with a bang, delivering his latest single, Run It Up. The track, produced by longtime collaborator Kalmi, brings an intense fusion of hip-hop and traditional Indian sounds, with the chenda, a powerful percussion instrument from Kerala, setting the pulse. And what do we get? A high-energy track with raw lyricism and thunderous beats, creating a piece that feels both deeply rooted as well as a global banger!
The song dives into themes of ambition, struggle, and resilience, with Hanumankind’s verses hitting like a war cry. “There ain’t a dude with the drive and the vision like I have unless I go look in the mirror, baby!” he raps, making it clear that he’s betting on himself to go even bigger.
The accompanying music video, directed by Bijoy Shetty, is an absolute visual treat that presents India’s rich cultural landscape. Featuring traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang Ta, and Mardani Khel, along with the mesmerising Theyyam dance, the video is like an homage to India’s diverse artistic heritage. The powerful shots perfectly complement the song’s beats and intensity, bringing out Hanumankind’s signature style of blending deep cultural roots with a modern rap vibe.
This release comes just ahead of a major career milestone for the rapper—his debut performance at Coachella! With Run It Up, Hanumankind is sure to bring India’s thriving hip-hop scene to a global audience, following in the footsteps of artists like Diljit Dosanjh, who also made history at the festival last year.
His previous hit, Big Dawgs, became a worldwide sensation, earning a spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200 and racking up millions of streams across platforms. The track’s viral success, along with its daring music video, set in a ‘well of death’ stunt arena, made Hanumankind one of the most exciting voices in contemporary rap.
As Run It Up takes over playlists, fans are eager to see what’s next for the rapper, who continues to push boundaries and put Indian hip-hop on the map. With unmatched energy and a sound that bridges worlds, Hanumankind is proving that his rise is just getting started.