Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Hanumankind drops new track ‘Run It Up’: A high-octane fusion of rap & tradition

Featuring chenda beats and martial arts, the track blends Indian heritage with hard-hitting rap.

Hanumankind drops new track ‘Run It Up’: A high-octane fusion of rap & tradition

Hanumankind: Blending hip-hop swagger with Kerala’s rich traditions in ‘Run It Up

Instagram/hanumankind
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 07, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Kerala-born, Houston-raised rapper Hanumankind is back with a bang, delivering his latest single, Run It Up. The track, produced by longtime collaborator Kalmi, brings an intense fusion of hip-hop and traditional Indian sounds, with the chenda, a powerful percussion instrument from Kerala, setting the pulse. And what do we get? A high-energy track with raw lyricism and thunderous beats, creating a piece that feels both deeply rooted as well as a global banger!

The song dives into themes of ambition, struggle, and resilience, with Hanumankind’s verses hitting like a war cry. “There ain’t a dude with the drive and the vision like I have unless I go look in the mirror, baby!” he raps, making it clear that he’s betting on himself to go even bigger.

- YouTubeyoutu.be

The accompanying music video, directed by Bijoy Shetty, is an absolute visual treat that presents India’s rich cultural landscape. Featuring traditional martial arts like Kalaripayattu, Gatka, Thang Ta, and Mardani Khel, along with the mesmerising Theyyam dance, the video is like an homage to India’s diverse artistic heritage. The powerful shots perfectly complement the song’s beats and intensity, bringing out Hanumankind’s signature style of blending deep cultural roots with a modern rap vibe.

This release comes just ahead of a major career milestone for the rapper—his debut performance at Coachella! With Run It Up, Hanumankind is sure to bring India’s thriving hip-hop scene to a global audience, following in the footsteps of artists like Diljit Dosanjh, who also made history at the festival last year.

His previous hit, Big Dawgs, became a worldwide sensation, earning a spot in the Top 10 of the Billboard Global 200 and racking up millions of streams across platforms. The track’s viral success, along with its daring music video, set in a ‘well of death’ stunt arena, made Hanumankind one of the most exciting voices in contemporary rap.

As Run It Up takes over playlists, fans are eager to see what’s next for the rapper, who continues to push boundaries and put Indian hip-hop on the map. With unmatched energy and a sound that bridges worlds, Hanumankind is proving that his rise is just getting started.

bijoy shettybillboard global 200coachellagatkakalaripayattukalmimardani khelmartial artsmusic videorapperrun it upsinglethang tatheyyam dancewar cryhanumankind

Related News

india New Zealand in Champions Trophy final
Editorial

Unbeaten India set to face New Zealand in Champions Trophy final

women solo travel
Features

Top 10 solo travel destinations for women in 2025

Sara Davies
Entertainment

Sara Davies steps back from Dragons' Den to save Crafter’s Companion

Chhetri
Football

Sunil Chhetri comes out of retirement at 40 to rejoin India squad

More For You

Oscars

Getty Images

Anora’s unconventional Oscar campaign: How a bold $18M strategy turned the indie film into a cultural phenomenon

How did 'Anora’s $18M hype-driven strategy take over the Oscars?

Neon, the indie film distributor, has once again proven its knack for Oscar success, this time with Sean Baker’s Anora, a film about a sex worker’s whirlwind romance. The movie’s big win at the Oscars has left us all in awe, not just for its cinematic experience but also for Neon’s high stakes unconventional marketing strategy. This wasn’t Neon’s first rodeo though. The company had previously helped Parasite (2019) make history at the Oscars, spending around $20 million on its awards campaign.

For Anora, the approach was different. Instead of courting critics and industry insiders, they tapped into the film’s Gen Z appeal and grassroots charm. One of their biggest moves was a pop-up merch shop in an LA auto repair yard, where 300 eager fans lined up hours before opening. The limited-edition Anora merchandise, racy “Little Wifey” thongs for $15, cheeky slogan T-shirts, and retro-style posters quickly became collectibles. Rather than courting Academy members with lavish screenings, Neon filled early showings with sex workers, ensuring buzz that felt authentic to the film’s subject matter.

Keep ReadingShow less
Alia Bhatt vs BLACKPINK’s Jennie

Fans Clash Online: Alia Bhatt and BLACKPINK’s Jennie at the Centre of a Heated Debate Over Song Similarity

Getty Images

Alia Bhatt vs BLACKPINK’s Jennie: Viral song similarity sparks boycott calls & fan war

The internet was set ablaze after a clash erupted between fans of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and BLACKPINK’s Jennie. It all started when Prime Video India’s official X (formerly Twitter) account joined the discussion by posting a still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, hinting at the controversy. The post read, “BLACKPINK fans, we bet you can hear this image,” accompanied by emojis. While Alia’s supporters found it amusing, Jennie’s fans weren’t pleased. Accusations of clout chasing and unprofessionalism flooded the comments, with some even calling for a boycott of the streaming platform. Amid the backlash, Prime Video quickly deleted the post, but the debate raged on.

The root of the controversy

Keep ReadingShow less
Roy Ayers

The legendary Roy Ayers, a pioneer of jazz-funk and soul, whose music continues to inspire generations

Getty Images

Jazz-Funk icon Roy Ayers passes away: Fans mourn a music legend

Roy Ayers, the iconic jazz-funk musician best known for his timeless hit Everybody Loves the Sunshine, has passed away at the age of 84. His family shared the news on his official Facebook page, revealing that he died on March 4, 2025, in New York City after battling a long illness. The statement described Ayers as a “legendary vibraphonist, composer, and producer” who lived a full and inspiring life. They requested privacy during this difficult time and promised a celebration of his life would follow.

Born on September 10, 1940, in Los Angeles, Ayers grew up in a household filled with music. His mother, Ruby, was a piano teacher, and his father, Roy Sr., played the trombone. Ayers’ musical journey began early, learning piano as a child before discovering the vibraphone. His passion for the vibraphone was sparked by jazz legend Lionel Hampton, who gifted him a pair of mallets after a performance when Ayers was just five years old.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kelly Clarkson’s Stunning Belly Dance with Nora & Derulo Goes Viral

Kelly Clarkson surprises Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo as she tries belly dancing on The Kelly Clarkson Show

Instagram/kellyclarksonshow

Kelly Clarkson stuns fans by belly dancing with Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo in a viral TV moment

Kelly Clarkson recently had a surprise up her sleeve when she welcomed Nora Fatehi and Jason Derulo to The Kelly Clarkson Show. The duo was there to promote their new song, Snake, but the highlight of the episode came when Kelly decided to try her hand at belly dancing leaving both Nora and Jason stunned.

During their conversation, Kelly brought up Jason’s last visit, where he hilariously attempted to "move like a cat," a clip that went viral. This time however, the spotlight turned to belly dancing. Nora revealed that Jason was initially hesitant to try belly dance moves for their music video, but with a little encouragement, he pulled it off. That’s when Kelly decided to give it a shot herself.

Keep ReadingShow less
Picture This Team

The team behind 'Picture This' lights up the premiere night with laughter, love, and celebration!

Getty Images

Exclusive interview with the 'Picture This' team: A cosy rom-com celebrating love, culture & chaos!

Move over, cookie-cutter rom-coms because Picture This is here to sweep you off your feet, shake up your expectations, and have you laughing so hard you won’t even think about skipping a beat (yes, it’s that good). This isn’t just another love story though, it’s a loud, vibrant, laugh-out-loud celebration of culture, family, and the glorious chaos of figuring yourself out. With a powerhouse cast, a director with a vision, and a script that’s equal parts hilarious and heart-warming, trust me, Picture This is the rom-com we’ve all been waiting for.

The heart of the movie: A love story that feels like home

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc