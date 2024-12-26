Skip to content
Top 10 south Asian dancefloor anthems of 2024

Eastern Eye
By Eastern Eye Dec 26, 2024
THE year was packed with electrifying dance hits from diverse south Asian genres, making it a challenge to narrow down the top 10.

DJ Shai Guy, from the popular Bollywood club night Bombay Funkadelic, took on the challenge to select the tracks that truly got the party started in 2024.

Sharing his thoughts before the selection, he said: “Bombay Funkadelic is quintessentially a Bollywood night. In the past, we’ve leaned towards bhangra, but the success of last year’s Naatu Naach party undeniably pushed us towards more south Indian tracks. The legendary composer Anirudh Ravichander even made an unannounced appearance at our last party.

“The appetite for Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam music has been unprecedented, while Punjabi music has unfortunately fallen by the wayside – great songs, but often too slow for the dance floor. Ever-reliable Badshah tracks remained on our playlists, and Honey Singh made an incredible comeback with his albums Glory and Honey 3.0. However, with such a strong year for music, neither rapper cracked our top 10. Let’s see what did…

Big Dawgs by Hanumankind: This viral sensation showcased the power of social media like no other. For an entire month, the track’s grimy bass drop was inescapable, with crowds enthusiastically reciting the first four lines word for word. Unfortunately, the energy often waned once the verse began, but its lasting impact remained undeniable.

Illuminati from Aavesham: This Malayalam track started slow but hit hard with its explosive chorus, leaving audiences mesmerised.

Naina from Crew: Beating the film’s Choli Ke Peeche to join this list purely for its originality. Afrobeat was massive in Bollywood this year. Along with this Diljit offering, Soni Soni and Yimmy Yimmy were also very popular, featuring beautiful vocals over tropical melodies.

Blockbuster by Faris Shafi, Umair Butt & Gharvi Group: Coke Studio consistently delivers some of Pakistan’s best music, and this year, Blockbuster stood out as a true gem. The track turned the Gharvi Group, a talented allfemale street singer ensemble from Lahore, into overnight stars.

Taambdi Chaamdi by DJ Kratex: DJ Kratex, known for his exceptional house remixes of Marathi tracks, made waves with this original release. The track masterfully combines Marathi rap with an EDM beat.

Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2: This track narrowly edged out Triptii Dimri’s cockroach-dance number Mere Mehboob (and it’s no coincidence the two sound nearly identical). Aaj Ki Raat was the most requested song at Bombay Funkadelic in 2024, thanks to its lush disco riff, brought to life by Tamannaah Bhatia.

Aa by Roach Killa, Arif Lohar, Deep Jandu: While Punjabi music had a relatively quiet year, this dancehall-inspired track stood out. Its infectious energy had fans enthusiastically screaming ‘Aaaa” at every opportunity.

Kurchi Madathapetti from Guntur Kaaram:With over 500 million YouTube views, this track is among the most watched Indian songs of 2024. Its infectious beat could get even the grumpiest dadaji tapping along. The choreography, which brilliantly incorporated chairs, deserves recognition as the best of the year – if not the decade. You’ll never see a chair the same way again.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya(title track): This track exemplifies how to remake a classic – even one already adapted from another classic. The 90s dancehall hit Murder She Wrote was first sampled by Raghav for his 2004 song Angel Eyes, and now Bollywood has added its own Hindi spin. The result is a delightful track that proves great music truly transcends time.

Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz:The introductory piano riff alone was enough to electrify audiences. Karan Aujla made a stellar Bollywood debut with this track, while Vicky Kaushal and choreographer Bosco Martis undeniably delivered the hook step of the year. Chances are, you’re thinking of it right now, aren’t you?

Bombay Funkadelic presents its annual New Year’s Eve Naach party at The Thirsty Scholar, 1 Park Crescent, London W1B 1SH, with DJ Shai Guy (UK) and Pablo Dutta (India) playing Bollywood, desi beats and party anthems. December 31. www.fatsoma.com and Instagram: @djshaiguy & @bombayfunkadelic

